(Reuters)   Rain, snow, and dark of night be damned: judge orders USPS to reinforce 'extraordinary measures' ballot delivery policy
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it would have worked too if not for you meddling kids.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing the election is far enough out for this to be effective.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is pathetic that this even has to be done.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd still be taking my ballot to an official drop box.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw Joe Biden doing fraud with mail-in ballots using babies and one of the babies looked at me.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things I thought I would need to worry about my mail carrier's political leanings was not one of them.  Thanks again 2020.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.


Sounds like DeJoy should be in DeJail.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I'd still be taking my ballot to an official drop box.


If your governor hasn't taken away most of them.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?


I want it to be the Postal Inspectors arresting that fark.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: It is pathetic that this even has to be done.


It's the same tired brand of pathos that ensures we can't expect people to act like adults and cover their stupid faces for the good of the nation by default.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Sounds like DeJoy should be in DeJail.


DeBarge - Rhythm Of The Night (Official Music Video)
Youtube cAQSZhazYk8
 
Konlii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make them sign the Pact of Punishment.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about Mrs Cake?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?

I want it to be the Postal Inspectors arresting that fark.


Rebuild one of the sorting machines he had destroyed and toss him in it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: But what about Mrs Cake?


DON'T ASK US ABOUT:
rocks
troll's with sticks
All sorts of dragons
Mrs. Cake
Huje green things with teeth
Any kinds of black dogs with orange eyebrows
Rains of spaniel's.
fog.
Mrs. Cake
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USPS response to judge:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: But what about Mrs Cake?


Neither Deluge Nor Ice Storm
Nor The Black Silence Of The Netherhells
Shall Stay These Messengers About Their Sacred Business.

Do Not Ask Us About Saber-Toothed Tigers, Tar Pits,
Big Green Things With Teeth, Or The Goddess Czol.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: But what about Mrs Cake?


The Cake is a lie.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I saw Joe Biden doing fraud with mail-in ballots using babies and one of the babies looked at me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sullivan failed to take testimony from an expert witness that will surely be relied on in the coming months of lawsuits.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?


Rather have him and his cronies shot into the sun
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Of all the things I thought I would need to worry about my mail carrier's political leanings was not one of them.  Thanks again 2020.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?

I want it to be the Postal Inspectors arresting that fark.


Weirdly, if the postmaster is on USPS property it would have to be.

/USPS employee
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "Clapping with one hand" for $500, Alex.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: demaL-demaL-yeH: HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?

I want it to be the Postal Inspectors arresting that fark.

Rebuild one of the sorting machines he had destroyed and toss him in it.


Nahh the letter machines give paper cuts but that's all.  Now a parcel sorter...
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure DeJoy and his cohorts will take immediate action.  What is Sullivan going to do if nothing happens?
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same judge who is haunting Michael Flynn and insisting that his two guilty pleas kind of indicate that he's guilty and should be sentenced.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if the USPS doesn't then what?  Nothing.  that's right. Nothing. Trump is still POTUS for at least the next two months.
 
xander450
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite my rather low opinion of Republicans, I still wouldn't have thought they'd break the postal service to try to win an election.

In retrospect, I'm not sure why I thought that was the bar.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hope this helps get some more ballots in 'on time' such that the cheating, disenfranchising, piece of shiat Republican Party's plan to deny ballots by any and all means gets short circuited (at least for this issue).

All legitimate votes, placed legally into mailboxes by election day should be counted. All provisionary ballots that were filled out as a result of people being forced off of voter rolls should be counted as well (just found out from John Oliver or Trevor Noah that they only are counted if there is a recall which is stupid and another reason why exit polls may not match actual votes counted).

Period. Full stop.

Asking a federal judge to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes is unAmerican (what the GOP AND Trump campaign is doing in Texas, PA, & other states). Fark all of you mother farkers. I hope you choke of your own tears when the final result is known.
 
vikingfan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.


Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: elaw: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Sounds like DeJoy should be in DeJail.

[YouTube video: DeBarge - Rhythm Of The Night (Official Music Video)]


Impound his DeLorean
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.


This is one of those where evil gets out of power, all those things come back to visit.

/ A Biden victory seems more likely to clean house and prosecute those who enabled the destruction of the last four years, than it is to forgive and forget.
 
mercator_psi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


wat
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


Alan Page would sack your worthless Russian carcass.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?


I'm holding out for firing squad, as his actions are nothing but treason.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


Why is it taking checks sent to my vendors over two weeks to make it to them when it used to take four days?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I'd still be taking my ballot to an official drop box.


I would take it to a polling station and say you would like to vote in person instead. Republicans are working hard to throw away ballots. They say they will ramp it up tomorrow.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: ///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


So you're writing that trump his nazi followers are completely trustworthy about everything and have always been truthful.

Try to stay with me on this.  Everything coming from the White House is a lie.  Anyone who even remotely supports trump and his nazis is the same.

So tell me.  Beyond words, where is your absolute truth, because without physical evidence, anything trump related that says he is anything but amoral filth is a lie.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: demaL-demaL-yeH: HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?

I want it to be the Postal Inspectors arresting that fark.

Rebuild one of the sorting machines he had destroyed and toss him in it.


I'd rather see him have to rebuild the sorting machines as part of his prison sentence. Without a manual. One month off his sentence for each machine he rebuilds. That should still take him a few decades.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


DeJoy-like typing detected
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vikingfan73:

Liar.

Funny you saying it's all back to normal when it continues to be widely reported that post offices in predominately democratic voting areas are all below 50% mail delivery since DeJoy f*cked it up.

It wouldn't surprise me in the least that you, yourself, has been derelict on the job and interfered with ballots.

That's how your defense comes off.

Asshole.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


Then why were there so many delays, dead chicks, missing social security checks and medications AFTER DeJoy decided to make the 'planned changes' in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of election year with mail in ballots being dolled out by the hundreds of millions, in the middle of a census?  Ok I'll say it orange man bad. At least you admit he is orange. What about all the other hundreds of atrocities Trump and his band of corrupt department heads have committed in the past 4 years? How about those facts?
 
donnielove
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: What's the over/under on Dejoy going to jail after Law Enforcement gets back to enforcing law a few months from now?


Don't be silly.  If the GOP loses, DeJoy will be one of the many pardons issued before 45 leaves town.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


That's all very rational sounding. Too bad it's bullshiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://docs.house.gov/Committee/Cale​n​dar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=110969
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just want to say to all decent-minded postal carriers, clerks, sorters, etc.: I appreciate the monumental task you've had this past few weeks and will especially have today and tomorrow, and the rest of the week. Do your best, and know that you're appreciated.

And to the postal workers who are also Trumpers and are tempted to break federal laws to support your cult leader: Cut that shiat out. You will get caught and we won't be merciful.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.


MIT Technology Review - "Wisconsin has another serious problem to contend with: mail delivery has slowed precipitously. In September, it took an average of 10 days for a first-class letter to be delivered in the state, according to the Wall Street Journal."

KUOW - "On-time performance data released by the Postal Service under court order show first-class mail in Washington state being delivered on time (within 1-3 days in the contiguous United States) at least 90% of the time until July. That's when the Postal Service started dismantling mail-sorting machines around the country, including 40% of machines in the Seattle area, as KUOW reported in August. Performance dropped to 75% on time in the Postal Service's "Seattle District," which includes most of Washington state and North Idaho. "
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan73: mpirooz: This is the 8th or 9th time federal judges have ordered the USPS to stop sabotaging the election.

To my knowledge DeJoy has ignored every order.

Oh for chrissakes.  The judge just ordered the USPS to do something that it's already doing.

A friend of mine is a local Postmaster.  The extraordinary measures have already been implemented and there has been no discussion of cancelling them.  The way that this is being reported, and bandied about in the Fark echo chamber, is by design - to attempt to "prove" that DeJoy is complicit in steering the election.  And it's absolutely false.

Here are the facts:

- The postal facilities (ie mail sorting) that were shut down were part of a long term plan to shut them down and eliminate waste.  They were already in mothballs due to the fact that we had built a nationwide capacity to process three times the mail that is currently processed.  There was no sense in spending millions of dollars to maintain facilities that would never be used.

- The "mailboxes removed" were replaced within hours.  This is part of the normal course of business.  Things made of metal that sit outside 24/7/365 have a tendency to deteriorate over time.  Boxes are pulled and replaced with refurbished boxes.

- Postal vehicles are going to be driving all over the state tomorrow to, essentially, hand-deliver ballots to their appropriate locations.  The employees of the USPS are so afraid of screwing this up that they're putting in extra time.

-  Finally, the "delay of mail" fallacy.  The USPS used to hold trucks at processing centers to get every last bit of mail on before they left.  They implemented a cutoff time to ensure that mail got to its final destination on time.  If the truck is supposed to leave at 3, then it leaves at 3, and mail that comes in at 3:30 will be sent the next day.

///waits for Fark echo chamber to say orange russian man so very very bad


So everything is fine.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I'd still be taking my ballot to an official drop box.


yuppppp. I dropped mine off at my township clerk's office dropbox (my official polling place), which is as close to hand-delivered as I can get due to work hours and COVID.
 
