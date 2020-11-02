 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Peeing Pastor now has to anoint strangers in his spare time   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 12:20 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farting Preacher 2 Fart Harder
Youtube 82e283rqxrY

Time for a joint ministry.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone considered that he might be a werewolf?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastor. Non-pastor. Never heard of the guy. Probably a low-level communion boy.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You protestants are weird. Men of the cloth are supposed to diddle kids!
 
ssa5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WTF, this guy has some serious mental health issues which I am certain he will never address thinking he can just pray this away.

Finally coming to a point where either A.) religion will be viewed as a mental illness or B.) only the mentally ill will believe such childish nonsense.
 
buntz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Peeing pastors! Pedophile priests! Buggering bishops! Oh my!

THESE are the people I do not want in a public restroom with my child.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
aye-yup, Ambien is a hell of a drug.

/wash it down with a little gin and buckle up
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Peeing Pastor" is the name of my all-balalaika Reverend Horton Heat cover band.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,"

An area? He took the whole area out? I mean I have more of a..... spot
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Chalmers resigned from his"non-pastor" position at Catch the Fire Raleigh-Durham, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Meh, they should have just renamed it Piss on my Bonfire.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That wasn't holy water
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I baptise you in the name of the Bladder, the Urethra, and the Holy Prostate!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

I can see it.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ha. Haha. Hahahahahahahaha
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When God send us his clergy, he's not sending his best. He's sending murderers, rapists, kiddy diddlers, and airplane piddlers. And some, I suppose, are good people. We need to shut the clergy down until we can figure out what the hell is going on!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The detail that kills me is that it was literally the "red eye" flight.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have you heard the Good News?  After much prayer, The Lord has forgiven the Pissing Pastor so we can all forget about this little indiscretion. After all, who are we to judge.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.