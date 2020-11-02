 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Pastor Rick Joyner has been outspoken in his assertion that Covid was being defeated with prayer. Since you're reading this here   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God doesn't like you.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We want our supporters to know that Rick is being watched over by his wife and medical professionals on an hourly basis and is improving.

"How you feeling?"
(pastor chokes something unintelligible)
"Bad?  Okay, nurse, order a thousand milliliters or prayer for him.  I'll be back to check how that is going after my coffee."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But I hope that when he's back on his feet, he recognizes how people like him led others to make riskier decisions that perpetuated the pandemic.

Oh you sweet summer child.  Surely you must realize that things like that simply don't happen anymore.  You double down.  Always.

I'm sure he'll say he got it that one time he wore a mask.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: But I hope that when he's back on his feet, he recognizes how people like him led others to make riskier decisions that perpetuated the pandemic.

Oh you sweet summer child.  Surely you must realize that things like that simply don't happen anymore.  You double down.  Always.

I'm sure he'll say he got it that one time he wore a mask.


Sad but true.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Covid doesn't fix stupid.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't rely just on prayer, you also need to listen to Lee Greenwood multiple times a day.
 
Pew
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, you Pastor Rick...
(The "astor"'s silent.)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diogenes: But I hope that when he's back on his feet, he recognizes how people like him led others to make riskier decisions that perpetuated the pandemic.

Oh you sweet summer child.  Surely you must realize that things like that simply don't happen anymore.  You double down.  Always.

I'm sure he'll say he got it that one time he wore a mask.


He'll say he defeated it with the power of Christ so all you have to do is send him cash donations for the new yacht that God wants him to have, and you'll be safe.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Science doesn't pay my bills, people.  Money from poor people and tax exemption does.  Losers!  I'll pray for you to not be losers anymore.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everyone, repeat after me:
"YOU CANNOT PETITION THE VIRUS WITH PRAYER!"
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Its because I prayed a little harder that he would get it.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We would like to thank all those who are offering their prayers of intercession for this upcoming election and for all the friends of MorningStar who are also praying for Rick as he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

If he needs help maybe Pastor Kenneth Copeland can give him a blowjob.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brief Dissertation
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DEBIL WORSHIPPERS! ANTICHRIST!

- what do I win?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sick pastor trifecta in play?
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe it'd work if everybody stayed at home for praying quiet-like? Instead of yelling louder than a badly-maintained MiG-35 on afterburner in an overcrowded mega-church?

Just a thought...
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aww...hahahahahahaha!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 With all of the  irony in the news today, we could mine it and make a fortune...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Covid doesn't fix stupid.


In one result it is highly effective in stomping out stupidity.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aw I thought he was dead from COVID. Maybe we'll get lucky.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Rick has always been...an overcomer."

Oversharer too. Amirite?
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Morningstar Ministries?

businessinsider.inView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"If you could reason with religious people, there wouldn't be any religious people." - Some smart TV doctor dude
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

turbocucumber: Maybe it'd work if everybody stayed at home for praying quiet-like? Instead of yelling louder than a badly-maintained MiG-35 on afterburner in an overcrowded mega-church?

Just a thought...


If they can't put on their little show they don't pray, they must have an audience to worship them.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MorningStar? Seriously?
 
