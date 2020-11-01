 Skip to content
(Metro)   Covid Lockdown 2.0 in the UK now has couples living apart banned from having sex unless they're in bubbles. Bags on heads still allowed   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couples living apart banned from having sex unless they're in bubbles

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image image 480x600]


Y'know, I saw only 2 comments and figured I had a shot at posting this, even found a gif. Should have known better.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. That's what quarantine is.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess sex outdoors in a park is A-OK then.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just... how?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"BANG ME! BANG ME! Wait, this isn't going well"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Never heard of glory holes over there?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just can't understand why these lockdowns don't work.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Came for examples of "British hot", leaving disappointed.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who are the moops?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Came for examples of "British hot", leaving disappointed.


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bubbles?
 
GasDude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah... good luck enforcing that. I guess it's time for every single person or person not living with their regular sex partner to be issued one of these bad boys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image 480x600]


Lights out. Tip your delivery person.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I just can't understand why these lockdowns don't work.


people hooking up isn't horrible on the whole. the contact tracing should be easy.

people going to orgies is horrible on the hole.  contact tracing gets messy quick with that many people coming together.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In bubbles, you say?

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mod3072: Yeah... good luck enforcing that. I guess it's time for every single person or person not living with their regular sex partner to be issued one of these bad boys.

[Fark user image 183x275] [Fark user image 228x221]


they have really made advancement with those.  I think some have wifi enabled locks and this one is cameo for some reason.  So they can't' see you coming?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Never heard of glory holes over there?


We call them land of hope and glory holes.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
it's all bullshiat
 
bfh0417
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Listen, I believe you can force people to stop dining put, going to bars, school, or work. You can stop gatherings at sporting events, weddings funerals, etc.

You will not stop people from farking.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fredsnake: it's all bullshiat



Oh I dunno, I've always boobies are pretty nice... developments.
 
