(The New York Times)   Cetacean creation prevents transportation conflagration   (nytimes.com) divider line
12
596 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 11:50 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Conventional transportation (in quotations) allusion obligation.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need a citation
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice headline you got there
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THREEPEAT!
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ease up on the drinking, lads. The election isn't until tomorrow and you'll never make it.
 
db2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hooking up two boxcars and making 'em run right
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even whales enjoy a good train wreck every now and then.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Former Hartford hockey team approves
 
flondrix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, a trifecta of Fark greenlights on the same incident?  Or did I miss a few?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Somehow I pictured Tom Jumbo-Grumbo from BoJack Horseman reading that headline.
 
Dryad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And wow! Hey! What's this thing suddenly coming towards me very fast? Very very fast. So big and white and long, it needs a big long sounding name like ... ra ... ran... rain ... Train! That's it! That's a good name - train!
-
I wonder if it will be friends with me?
-
And the rest, after a sudden wet thud, was silence.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Distracted?
 
