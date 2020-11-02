 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Today's kooked-up alien nutter conspiracy theory comes to us from an ISS live feed, where a mysterious black orb with its own 'energy field' is seen 'scanning' the space station (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1212 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some astro vacuumed it up later, don't worry.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok, it's not really orb shaped unless you look at it head on.  And it didn't deploy it's soccer ball thingy.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"maybe a weather balloon that had gone into space"

Chuckle At That
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it just lens flare?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grit.

Red Dwarf: Holly owns up about the alleged 'black holes'...
Youtube IGZqYC3BJlM
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isnt the ISS fake because the earth is flat and hollow and we never went to the moon and our overlords are reptilians wearing human skinsuits?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got your 'mysterious black orbs with their own 'energy fields' right here pal
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's Daleks, but it's Daleks.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streetlights in Space!
Coming to a theater near you
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: Grit.

[YouTube video: Red Dwarf: Holly owns up about the alleged 'black holes'...]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, Leeloo and Korben Dallas can stop it. Also, Bruce Willis has some experience in asteroid-demolition.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They followed us! The gorram Reavers followed us!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey subby, wake up and smell the coffee. it's not a question if UFO's are real, it's just a question of what are they. they are out there, and seen by tons of people. but if you don't believe yet, you are missing out.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Isn't it just lens flare?


Looks like either:

1) Someone inside the ISS is holding a camera and moving around and the image is possibly made more "floaty" with image stabilization. The object is actually a smudge on the window, or maybe (?) a pockmark from a micrometeorite impact.

2) The image is actually from a LEO satellite and someone is taking video of that on a monitor and moving the camera around...again, image stabilization makes it look "floaty".
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was with the heavy breathing in the video? Was the person recording that fapping?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Isnt the ISS fake because the earth is flat and hollow and we never went to the moon and our overlords are reptilians wearing human skinsuits?


Also, something something Firmament, something something Democrats harvesting adrenochrome, something base on Antarctica filled with giant skeletons, Illuminati harvesting secrets, etc...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Ginnungagap42: Grit.

[YouTube video: Red Dwarf: Holly owns up about the alleged 'black holes'...]

[Fark user image 425x425]


Son, you got a panty on your head
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: hey subby, wake up and smell the coffee. it's not a question if UFO's are real, it's just a question of what are they. they are out there, and seen by tons of people. but if you don't believe yet, you are missing out.


Absolutely correct! Without going into detail, I have seen some seriously questionable "lights" coursing the night sky. Despite all my shouting and waving of arms, they wouldn't beam me up.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one.
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Isnt the ISS fake because the earth is flat and hollow and we never went to the moon and our overlords are reptilians wearing human skinsuits?


I had morons today tell me that the sky and moon are fake and that they are just a projection because we are on a flat earth...

Truman show much?

Are these flat earth morons telling me that with so many amateur astronomers and probably millions of home telescopes pointed at the sky, that everyone is in on the conspiracy and not saying a word?

khatores: goodncold: Isn't it just lens flare?

Looks like either:

1) Someone inside the ISS is holding a camera and moving around and the image is possibly made more "floaty" with image stabilization. The object is actually a smudge on the window, or maybe (?) a pockmark from a micrometeorite impact.

2) The image is actually from a LEO satellite and someone is taking video of that on a monitor and moving the camera around...again, image stabilization makes it look "floaty".


It looked like a pockmark impact to me (similar in looks to a car windscreen after a small stone had hit it on the motorway)
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: some_beer_drinker: hey subby, wake up and smell the coffee. it's not a question if UFO's are real, it's just a question of what are they. they are out there, and seen by tons of people. but if you don't believe yet, you are missing out.

Absolutely correct! Without going into detail, I have seen some seriously questionable "lights" coursing the night sky. Despite all my shouting and waving of arms, they wouldn't beam me up.


you don't know the right frequency
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Isnt the ISS fake because the earth is flat and hollow and we never went to the moon and our overlords are reptilians wearing human skinsuits?


Only two of those things are true
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it was just a probe.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Aliens are just nuts for probing things.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Sounds like it was just a probe.

[Fark user image image 370x450]

Aliens are just nuts for probing things.


To be fair, so are humans. Just take a look at pirnhub. Anal probing all over the place.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyan9mm: lolmao500: Isnt the ISS fake because the earth is flat and hollow and we never went to the moon and our overlords are reptilians wearing human skinsuits?

Also, something something Firmament, something something Democrats harvesting adrenochrome, something base on Antarctica filled with giant skeletons, Illuminati harvesting secrets, etc...

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Thanks for posting this picture immediately after the fapping comment.

I needed to stop looking at fark and gbtw.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
p-static anomaly.

used mostly by Beta Centaurians to gauge hostility.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was just me.  Sorry.

I had lima beans with smoked sausage last night.

/prrt
//sorry again
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tinyarena: I got your 'mysterious black orbs with their own 'energy fields' right here pal

Senator Graham, is that you?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone get me Marianne Williamson.  No one on this planet is a better expert on orbs.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could I have a hit off of that orb?
Sleeper 1973 The Orb Woody Allen
Youtube KAKWKfVcd04
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: MellowMauiMan: some_beer_drinker: hey subby, wake up and smell the coffee. it's not a question if UFO's are real, it's just a question of what are they. they are out there, and seen by tons of people. but if you don't believe yet, you are missing out.

Absolutely correct! Without going into detail, I have seen some seriously questionable "lights" coursing the night sky. Despite all my shouting and waving of arms, they wouldn't beam me up.

you don't know the right frequency


I asked Kenneth but he wouldn't tell me.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What was with the heavy breathing in the video? Was the person recording that fapping?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Respiratory issues are completely coincidental. Or Heavy Breathing cat knows something you don't.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Isnt the ISS fake because the earth is flat and hollow and we never went to the moon and our overlords are reptilians wearing human skinsuits?


Edgar suits.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hey subby, are you calling me a kooked-up alien nutter? cause i find that very very offensive in light of all the evidence that exists.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame the Iconians.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.