50 birds and two monkeys stolen from exotic pet store. Alrighty then
    Florida  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On top of that, there's also evidence the suspect violently handled the animals as feathers were found spread around the store and one bird was discovered dead...

He's actually pining for the fjords.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he was just rescuing them from a fire?
s3.birthmoviesdeath.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fella could have a good time in Vegas with that kit.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: A fella could have a good time in Vegas with that kit.


when the monkey bird people show up, we gonna be looking at you
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you like to pet my monkey?
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the monkeys really set it up. maybe the birds will sing.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: On top of that, there's also evidence the suspect violently handled the animals as feathers were found spread around the store and one bird was discovered dead...

He's actually pining for the fjords.


The plumage don't enter into it!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is an American pet store doing selling monkeys?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered the possibility that the monkeys each took 25 birds, tied strings to them, and flew away?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: What the hell is an American pet store doing selling monkeys?


Contributing to the invasive species problem?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On top of that, there's also evidence the suspect violently handled the animals as feathers were found spread around the store and one bird was discovered dead...

What have they, what have they, what have they done to deserve it?
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: What the hell is an American pet store doing selling monkeys?


They were labeled "coconut harvesters."
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pet Shop Boys - Monkey business (Official video)
Youtube JPx8P8pcrdA
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Would you like to pet my monkey?


The son of a biatch bit Jimmy Stewart.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: What the hell is an American pet store doing selling monkeys?


braincrud.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Momma, three ducks, five canaries, a mouse, two monkeys, one father, six turtles, and me...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Like this but one monkey instead of one alien and twenty five birds.  Just don't crack the leads and yell "Giddyapp"
 
