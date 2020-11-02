 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   In news that will surely please the authorities, local barber proudly proclaims via Facebook live that he will defy this week's UK lockdown orders as haircuts 'qualify as an essential service'. Next week - vacant shop for rent or lease   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
City Councilmember It is triggered.

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hairdresser on Fire.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope that Hipster bastard dies before he gets to spread the virus to others.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
PvtStash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
this is just what has to be.
We need a stretch of real hardship and suffer. Like we need to actually experience something like 100,000+ peopel a day die and most of us go to bed hungry a few days a week.

We just lost track of our perspective, and there's only way to get it back.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let his insurance know. See how long he stays open.
 
