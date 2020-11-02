 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Colorado Parks and Wildlife working to save moose accidentally killed illegally. Not sure if they're cast Resurrection, Rebirth, or use Goblin Jumper Cables   (kdvr.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're going to require that hunters bring their sisters along.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

UberDave: They're going to require that hunters bring their sisters along.


Reportedly inconsolable, vows revenge on Badenov and Nogoodnik

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jumper cables are for when the priest isn't soul stoned. Of course the Shammy might have an Ankh.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arise, Moose! Arise!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: "Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.


Are you Ted Kennedy?
 
puny [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Jumper cables are for when the priest isn't soul stoned. Of course the Shammy might have an Ankh.


No Druid with a battle res available?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goblin Jumper Cables!

i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoenix down, you philistine.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helpful picture of what a moose may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do not shoot this moose.
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: "Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.


Manslaughter is illegal and usually  accidental.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's Jesus Moose, resurrection shouldn't be a problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: elaw: "Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.

Are you Ted Kennedy?


Well clearly you're not a law student.

Except in a few specific cases, for a law to be violated the act has to be intentional.  That's one of the most basic tenets of law going back centuries.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they be cured?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: elaw: "Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.

Are you Ted Kennedy?

Well clearly you're not a law student.

Except in a few specific cases, for a law to be violated the act has to be intentional.  That's one of the most basic tenets of law going back centuries.


So it is illegal sometimes, that's what you're saying?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: elaw: "Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.

Are you Ted Kennedy?

Well clearly you're not a law student.

Except in a few specific cases, for a law to be violated the act has to be intentional.  That's one of the most basic tenets of law going back centuries.


You can have been 'intentionally negligent' (e.g. not caring which species you shot, believing a girl you met in a bar must be 21 etc etc). They end ran that rule a long long time ago.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: If it's Jesus Moose, resurrection shouldn't be a problem.

[Fark user image 512x288]


Is Jesus pronounced in Latin American fashion?
Heysoos Moose
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ignorance is no accident.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you can't tell the difference between an elk and a moose, perhaps you shouldn't be out in the woods shooting at either one..
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are they sure it's not self defense?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Jumper cables are for when the priest isn't soul stoned. Of course the Shammy might have an Ankh.


Mandatory requirement for raiding Hunters in vanilla if the out of combat Pally in a dress wasn't an option.
 
Froman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why not just use the Pet Cemetery?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

elaw: "Accidentally killed illegally"?  If something is truly an accident, it's not illegal.


You've misread. The moose was accidentally killed. Parks & Wildlife are trying to save it, which is illegal.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Why not just use the Pet Cemetery?


Maybe they don't want to live their life again?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: punkwrestler: Why not just use the Pet Cemetery?

Maybe they don't want to live their life again?


If they are trying to revive them, what else can work so well. And things that rise from the Pet Cemetery are as good as new!
 
