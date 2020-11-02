 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Lyon man questioned by police over priest shooting. Man, this Thundercats reboot is dark   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Greek Orthodox parishioner who was recently caught on video scuffling with a Lyon priest who was shot outside his church

Sorry buddy, you can't even punch or shoot the Molestin priests
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he telling the truth????
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mumford and his son inconsolable
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thegeekiary.comView Full Size


Yes.......yes it is.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thundercats sucked, Thundarr ruled.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

He may not be entirely stable.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Thundercats sucked, Thundarr ruled.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 400x283]
He may not be entirely stable.


Well, hello, nightmare fuel...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
was it an African Lyon?
<ducks>
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Combustion: Was he telling the truth????


He's being questioned right now.
But what's the use, headline says he's a Lyon man.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: gunther_bumpass: Thundercats sucked, Thundarr ruled.

[Fark user image 240x232] [View Full Size image _x_]



Submitting into evidence: Snarf.
 
