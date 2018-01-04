 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Professor shares lessons learned from landslide in new study, to wit: it's not the size of the landslide that matters, it's how you use it   (king5.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wartman explained that even getting onto a counter top can make a difference.

"That can make a big difference. Often these [slides] don't reach to the top of the first level, they might be just 3-4-5 feet high, and that would bring you above that," he said.

----------

Because height makes you bolder
Counters help you dodge boulders
And I'm dodgin' boulders too
I'm dodgin' boulders too.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Someday, when you are older, you could get hit by a boulder.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I understood that reference.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Link][Fark user image image 259x194]
Someday, when you are older, you could get hit by a boulder.


Stop it now!!!

/that log had a child....
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

* shakes tiny cocaine-covered fists *
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what my partner says to their step-son's father-in-law.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or....and stay with me on this one....


You dont live on the side or at the base of a mountain that has heavy rainfall potential
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Become a contortionist so you can kiss your ass goodbye?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm praying for a landslide tomorrow.

One that takes a certain angry orange man down with it.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. Slope angles over about 25 degrees are long term unstable.

Depends on the material, but in general, it's coming down sooner or later. Heavy rain can be a cause, but is hardly the only one.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, but the view

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

nigeriaworld.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landslide is a really boring term for a truly terrifying phenomenon. I'm surprised the news people haven't come up with a properly catastrophic-sounding name.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oso moved at least twice since the mid-70s and kept shoving the river to the south.  They tried installing revetments along that side of the river, but they didn't work.   Snohomish Co planners let what was essentially a trailer park become a full blown subdivision over time.

Pro-Tip:  if you're worried about landslides, hire a professional geologist to evaluate the area before you buy and give you their opinion.

/professional geologist
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

When you say "landslide" are you talking about a rotational slide, translational slide, block topple, debris flow, what?  Most slides are very slow and you could easily walk and get out of the way...sooo, not so terrifying.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yeah, we know how you geologist types are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

As we like to say "Subduction leads to orogeny"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Well remember how many religious ninnies are out there who tend to look at you cross if you say the mountain took a shiat
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not the size of the slide, it's the motion of the erosion.
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here's a LiDAR image of the Oso landslide and a few other recent (<10,000 ybp) landslide scarps.  Even a non-geologist can see the debris fields that have shoved the river to the south side of the valley. Very dumb place to build.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
