 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   The Falwells treated Liberty University as their own personal erotica site   (politico.com) divider line
44
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

2791 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Titties
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a niece in-law who graduated from law school there. I know her well enough. I'm gonna ask her about the sex parties.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her and Jerry would eye people down on campus," the former student, who was 22 when Becki performed oral sex on him and is now 32, said. "She didn't go into specifics, but said, 'Oh, me and Jerry play games all the time, like "Would you rather?" with people on campus.' I'll never forget that."

A close friend and neighbor of the Falwells told POLITICO that Becki confided to her about the relationship with the student. When the friend warned that Jerry would be upset to hear about it, the friend said, Becki told her that the only thing Jerry would be upset about was that he didn't have a chance to watch her have sex with the student.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its what Jesus would have wanted: to watch.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first few paragraphs may induce vomiting
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I am surprised they found a corner big enough for the entire admin.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how his defamation lawsuit against LU is going
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: its what Jesus would have wanted: to watch.


I mean, Christians do believe that Jesus literally does watch people have sex. All the people. Having all the sex. Jesus watches ALL of the sex.

Jesus is a huge perv.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bang her, she's hot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: its what Jesus would have wanted: to watch.


WWJW?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Have a niece in-law who graduated from law school there. I know her well enough. I'm gonna ask her about the sex parties.


She won't tell you.

There's this thing I've experienced where women think it's a bad thing to be sexual or want sex or really have any agency in the having any sexual desires or kink.

There's also another type of person that thinks discussing that or pointing that out is an attack on women.

Basically, she's not going to tell you anything because she's been trained by lunatics that hate women. Maybe she's ashamed of being "a slut" (if she was involved) or maybe she's done nothing but "thinks" you're calling her friends sluts for suggesting they have any agency.

If you're brought up to believe women have no agency or sexual desires, then talking about that is an attack.

I'd ask in a different way.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are fun nepotism nuggets buried in there also.  Two dozen family members of the Falwell's and other trustees on the payroll, including his sons and their wives.  His oldest, "Trey", got a salary well over $200k for holding a VP slot.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... the administration offices are on the corner of the campus?

/DRTFA and don't plan to.  Trying to read anything about LU tends to make me break out in a rash... of expletives.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: wantingout: its what Jesus would have wanted: to watch.

WWJW?


WWJ1BJCIM
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.


But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it a given that rich people use their "ventures" to embezzle money and wet their carrots?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not really much more than a diploma mill and grift machine..

And it's interesting..This also falls into the, "Every accusation a confession." where the
real exploiting and "molesting" the right wing nutjobs are going bat poopy over, is really being
done by their own people..
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A university full of a bunch of college age girls, who were sheltered and homeschooled most of their lives, never received either sex education, or guidance councilor courses about sexual discrimination and harassment, and were raised in an environment where it is always the girl's fault for being a whore, if a man forces or pressures her into sex.  Jerry Falwell was surrounded by these young vulnerable girls, and he saw it as a golden hunting ground.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supporters of the university, which boasts it has more than 100,000 students, are left to wonder how to disentangle its reputation from that of the Falwell family

When an organization that's well-known for idolizing and enabling sleazy people and says you're too sleazy...maybe examine your life a bit.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.

But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?


with steadfast eye contact, of course.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: A university full of a bunch of college age girls, who were sheltered and homeschooled most of their lives, never received either sex education, or guidance councilor courses about sexual discrimination and harassment, and were raised in an environment where it is always the girl's fault for being a whore, if a man forces or pressures her into sex.  Jerry Falwell was surrounded by these young vulnerable girls, and he saw it as a golden hunting ground.


I just remembered the pool boys.  Obviously Jerry was not restricting himself to just the female student bodies.
 
ObscureNameHere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: WhiskeySticks: Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.

But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?

with steadfast eye contact, of course.


Yup.  Falls under the universal rule of "Doesn't matter --- had sex"
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.

But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?


I met a chick at a bar one time and she asked if her dude could watch. That's just too weird. I mean... sure, sometimes it's fun to cuck a biatch, but that's not it. If the dude wants to watch, that's not really cucking him, it's cucking you.

To properly cuck a biatch, you would have to sleep with his (ex)wife/gf while he definitely does NOT want you to. It's better if he hates you already or has a complex about you. For example, taking his ex-wife and kids to a baseball game on HIS birthday. Don't do father's day because that makes you seem needy and trying too hard.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a neighbor friend who's parents were of the rabid fundie type. They let people like Jerry Falwell Sr. do their thinking for them and anything Jerry didn't like they didn't like.

Every Saturday, the friend's bedroom was torn apart like it was a prison cell search, looking for anything "ungodly" like a joint, or D&D book, or record album. God (the real one. not this supernatural Fuhrer these parents worship) help that kid if any sort of contraband was found. Luckily, I let him store all of his good stuff at my place so that Mr & Mrs. Jonestown never found a thing.

And these parents were worshipping that cult who demands total mindless obedience while at the same time their "god's chosen" were wallowing in the most depraved sh*t imaginable.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: A university full of a bunch of college age girls, who were sheltered and homeschooled most of their lives, never received either sex education, or guidance councilor courses about sexual discrimination and harassment, and were raised in an environment where it is always the girl's fault for being a whore, if a man forces or pressures her into sex.  Jerry Falwell was surrounded by these young vulnerable girls, and he saw it as a golden hunting ground.


WHy do you think these pervs are always getting into the religion racket? It's both power trip and convenient "freedom of religion" shield all wrapped in one.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.

But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?


Who am I to judge if he likes batting clean up
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Important question, do you think his wife eats ass?
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The moral majority, folks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: edmo: Have a niece in-law who graduated from law school there. I know her well enough. I'm gonna ask her about the sex parties.

She won't tell you.

There's this thing I've experienced where women think it's a bad thing to be sexual or want sex or really have any agency in the having any sexual desires or kink.

There's also another type of person that thinks discussing that or pointing that out is an attack on women.

Basically, she's not going to tell you anything because she's been trained by lunatics that hate women. Maybe she's ashamed of being "a slut" (if she was involved) or maybe she's done nothing but "thinks" you're calling her friends sluts for suggesting they have any agency.

If you're brought up to believe women have no agency or sexual desires, then talking about that is an attack.

I'd ask in a different way.


Pretty much. When she met my nephew (at church), they decided no sex before marriage. The relationship nearly ended early because her dad was so pissed off my nephew had sex with a girl before. The church kicked him out of the praise band, even.

So when I first met her, I really liked her. Later, talking with mrs elm about the whole virgin outrage thing, I said "she's no virgin." mrs edmo didn't believe it and asked how I knew. I just knew. Damn, I've met a few girls before.

This bit of fiction went on forever and I don't think her dad ever knew otherwise. Her mom might have... mrs edmo resisted this until very recently when she mentioned dear niece had confessed earlier relationships to her. Yeah, I know.

We're not Christian but nephew and niece have decided they really like us. Probably pray for us and everything. But mostly I think it's because we treated them like good Christians are supposed to, not like how their church going friends and family did.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size


I'm shocked!

/not
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wantingout: its what Jesus would have wanted: to watch.


The put him up there on that cross.  He should have had a great view.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Had a coworker that went there for dance and public speaking and she was incredibly naive about the world, she went to a low rent prosperity church and kept trying to recruit us into going there. She kept saying it was a tier 6 school like the ivy league schools. She also was prepping for her wedding, mind you she never had been on a date but was planning her wedding and had huge binders for everything, dresses, menus, entertainment, venues, centerpieces, you name it she probably had a binder for it. But it would have been hard for her to get married because she had a list of requirements for a guy that nobody on the planet could have met, the funny thing was she wasn't that great looking yet the guy had to be some Adonis.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: WhiskeySticks: Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.

But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?

I met a chick at a bar one time and she asked if her dude could watch. That's just too weird. I mean... sure, sometimes it's fun to cuck a biatch, but that's not it. If the dude wants to watch, that's not really cucking him, it's cucking you.

To properly cuck a biatch, you would have to sleep with his (ex)wife/gf while he definitely does NOT want you to. It's better if he hates you already or has a complex about you. For example, taking his ex-wife and kids to a baseball game on HIS birthday. Don't do father's day because that makes you seem needy and trying too hard.


I remember a best of Craigslist ad from a dude in a wheelchair that wanted to watch his wife get farked, it was  tempting up to the part where he explained that his wife suffered from uncontrollable flatulence and that their apartment smelled terrible.

I think I'd be laughing the whole time if the woman was farting while we did it.
 
Plissken
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: WhiskeySticks: Salmon: I'd bang her, she's hot.

But would you let him watch as he rubs one out from the corner of the bed?

I met a chick at a bar one time and she asked if her dude could watch. That's just too weird. I mean... sure, sometimes it's fun to cuck a biatch, but that's not it. If the dude wants to watch, that's not really cucking him, it's cucking you.

To properly cuck a biatch, you would have to sleep with his (ex)wife/gf while he definitely does NOT want you to. It's better if he hates you already or has a complex about you. For example, taking his ex-wife and kids to a baseball game on HIS birthday. Don't do father's day because that makes you seem needy and trying too hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Stop saying that.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Pretty much. When she met my nephew (at church), they decided no sex before marriage. The relationship nearly ended early because her dad was so pissed off my nephew had sex with a girl before. The church kicked him out of the praise band, even.

So when I first met her, I really liked her. Later, talking with mrs elm about the whole virgin outrage thing, I said "she's no virgin." mrs edmo didn't believe it and asked how I knew. I just knew. Damn, I've met a few girls before.

This bit of fiction went on forever and I don't think her dad ever knew otherwise. Her mom might have... mrs edmo resisted this until very recently when she mentioned dear niece had confessed earlier relationships to her. Yeah, I know.

We're not Christian but nephew and niece have decided they really like us. Probably pray for us and everything. But mostly I think it's because we treated them like good Christians are supposed to, not like how their church going friends and family did.


Sounds about right.

But women are just as horny and depraved and promiscuous as men are(or try to be). They have many of the same kinks and quirks as men. Except feet. Never known a woman into that.

The problem is talking about it in those terms. Some people will read what I just wrote and go... "yeah, pretty much. Why wouldn't they? They're human and sexual desire is human."

But others will read that as me saying women are promiscuous and depraved, like it's an attack. That's how you can understand how totally f*cked up that person is and how much they hate women. Their entire angle is that women have no sexual desire or agency, which is a GOOD thing, and saying otherwise is an attack.

So you'll likely never get a real answer from the girl or her parents. The parents sound like Kentucky hill trash that hate women.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: wantingout: its what Jesus would have wanted: to watch.

I mean, Christians do believe that Jesus literally does watch people have sex. All the people. Having all the sex. Jesus watches ALL of the sex.

Jesus is a huge perv.


Evangelicals believe themselves to be God's chosen, and as such they are not bound by his laws because their salvation is assured.  Morality is for children and pledges.
 
Froman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Had a neighbor friend who's parents were of the rabid fundie type. They let people like Jerry Falwell Sr. do their thinking for them and anything Jerry didn't like they didn't like.

Every Saturday, the friend's bedroom was torn apart like it was a prison cell search, looking for anything "ungodly" like a joint, or D&D book, or record album. God (the real one. not this supernatural Fuhrer these parents worship) help that kid if any sort of contraband was found. Luckily, I let him store all of his good stuff at my place so that Mr & Mrs. Jonestown never found a thing.

And these parents were worshipping that cult who demands total mindless obedience while at the same time their "god's chosen" were wallowing in the most depraved sh*t imaginable.


You can bet the parents themselves were into some depraved sh*t as well. That cult fundamentalism is always a cover for it. The house down the street that flies a police state flag with a Trump sign and "repeal Roe v. Wade" probably hosts orgies every month.
 
resnet_pimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA:

Nonetheless, the suggestion that Jerry fantasized about watching his wife have sex with a student would appear to buttress the story of Giancarlo Granda, who met the Falwells when he was a 20-year-old pool attendant...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went to an <unnamed> conservative Christian University even though I wasn't raised in that denomination... let's just say many of the girls, on their own for the first time, were quite willing to become worldly.... and don't get me started on the  PK's (preacher's kids) - they were some of the wildest
 
Reverend J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Becki? No, I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Her and Jerry..." Clearly proficiency in the English language isn't an admission requirement.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sleep with the cute ones, fleece the ugly ones, and make sure it's all tax free with religion tied up in a pretty pretty bow for Uncle Sam. I'm really getting bitter at Christianity and religion in general these days. Crap like this isn't helping.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She blew the poolboy.  How cliché.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.