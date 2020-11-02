 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   I have the weirdest sea-boner   (twitter.com) divider line
28
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

2250 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 11:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's bottomless.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: She's bottomless.


So's Chewbacca.

Seriously, apparently there was talk amongst the Fox brass when Star Wars was being made that Chewie should wear shorts or something because he was, well, naked. Can you imagine?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd hit it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sea-boner for me:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Martian_Astronomer: She's bottomless.

So's Chewbacca.

Seriously, apparently there was talk amongst the Fox brass when Star Wars was being made that Chewie should wear shorts or something because he was, well, naked. Can you imagine?


Chewbacca's just naked, which is fine, but half-anthropomorphization is somehow much more disturbing. Like Winnie the Poo or Donald/Daisy duck, but with a giant rack.

/ No, I'm not doing a rule 34 search for that
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Daisy duck, but with a giant rack


Fark user imageView Full Size


/agreed.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a cry for kelp.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things I did not know:  Apparently seaweed has a gender.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Me too."
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Martian_Astronomer: She's bottomless.

So's Chewbacca.

Seriously, apparently there was talk amongst the Fox brass when Star Wars was being made that Chewie should wear shorts or something because he was, well, naked. Can you imagine?


he's packing.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She-weed
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: FlashHarry: Martian_Astronomer: She's bottomless.

So's Chewbacca.

Seriously, apparently there was talk amongst the Fox brass when Star Wars was being made that Chewie should wear shorts or something because he was, well, naked. Can you imagine?

he's packing.


Red rocket, boy! Red rocket!
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's my fetish!
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those psychological profile tests and if I am the first one to say I see poo in a bikini I am admitting to a secret scat fetish and should just move to Germany and make movies with Cartmans mom ?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: [Fark user image image 500x281]


It's kelp, it's crap!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nanim: Things I did not know:  Apparently seaweed has a gender.


But only if it wants to have a gender.  Don't be presumptuous.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A GIS for "WTF, Japan?" Will never disappoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image image 425x369]


If she's turned the wrong way, 'flipper'
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Commodore Perry's first words on arrival.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Sea-boner for me:

[Fark user image 304x500]


I see you
steampunkjunkies.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, DeviantArt, never change.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Actual weirdest sea boner:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd let her wrap my maki roll
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.