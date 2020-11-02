 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Puyallup metal company plays an important role in securing ballots in Washington State, explaining why ballot boxes are none more black   (king5.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 7:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
What pullups with a black metal box might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Puyallup.  Go ahead.  Say it.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's rather depressing that they had the forethought to include fire suppression systems.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do The Puyallup" - Puyallup Fair song - 1970's
Youtube oFQ4oTOpCyw
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/Can't help but notice it's black.
//I wanted it to be perfect.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Everything is about the security of the process," he explained.
"We order locks and keys that are unique to each county," said Olson. "So, you know, no two counties across the country will have the same locks and keys."

Until we blurt out the security details to the local news.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I lived in Puyallup, I can say the name no problem. Repeat after me: Pew allup. You got it!  Its easy.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: I lived in Puyallup, I can say the name no problem. Repeat after me: Pew allup. You got it!  Its easy.


Do Sequim! Do Sequim!
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That article was... genuinely interesting an informative, and I feel vaguely positive about having learned something, albeit something kind of minor, which I did not know before.

... what site did I click by accident, and where did FARK go?
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are ballot boxes none more black
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1998 - Edgar and the Rookies
Youtube YMW-j7cBQL0


I took my geoduck to Puyallup.
 
hybrid.divide
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Puyallup.  Go ahead.  Say it.


https://youtu.be/YMW-j7cBQL0
 
epyonyx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Farkenhostile: I lived in Puyallup, I can say the name no problem. Repeat after me: Pew allup. You got it!  Its easy.

Do Sequim! Do Sequim!


Squim!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am frankly impressed with the security safeguards Puyallup is implementing.
As in light years away from the phony cardboard collection boxes that Dan Bongino or whoever was trying to advocate
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Farkenhostile: I lived in Puyallup, I can say the name no problem. Repeat after me: Pew allup. You got it!  Its easy.

Do Sequim! Do Sequim!


OK!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: What pullups with a black metal box might look like:


Please don't tell me that Kegelbell is being supported by her labial lips. Oh I see the chain now...whew
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd ask for help pronouncing Enumclaw, but you guys would know I'm just horsing around
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Farkenhostile: I lived in Puyallup, I can say the name no problem. Repeat after me: Pew allup. You got it!  Its easy.

Do Sequim! Do Sequim!


a secret only those of us in WA know :P
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
GOP to find excuse to shut it down in 3..2..
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.