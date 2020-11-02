 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 2 is 'exult,' as in: "never count yer' eggs afore they hatch, cuz' some exult be good, some exult be bad"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is deservant going to be deservant of being in the dictionar
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You got shoved in a locker 30 years ago...Didn't ya?!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the submitter of the "Truculent" headline went back to the well once too often.
 
bababa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, I wouldn't be exulting just yet.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Duh, you used the wrong word subby.

It should be "exam", as in "don't count your eggs before they hatch, because some exam good and some exam bad."
 
