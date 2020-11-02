 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 1917, the Balfour Declaration letter was written.
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well I declare!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People have really binary interpretations of history. The Brits produced two completely contradictory declarations about the fate of Israel, and rather than treat the subject as complex and buffeted by events, other nations, and the acts of the people involved, there's an urge to instead distill it to one note written decades earlier. 

Balfour was important, but the Brits were not Hell-bent on insuring Israel would be a Jewish state. They were going to do whatever they thought was in their best interest and if that was to tell the Jewish residents of the area to fark off they would have happily done so, as is demonstrated by the 1939 White Paper.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If one letter did all that, then the pen is.
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's a Balfour?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the batter was awarded first base.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Handsome B. Wonderful: What's a Balfour?


It's what enables you to go to first base without having to put the ball in play.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: And the batter was awarded first base.


Too slow.
(._. )
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: People have really binary interpretations of history. The Brits produced two completely contradictory declarations about the fate of Israel, and rather than treat the subject as complex and buffeted by events, other nations, and the acts of the people involved, there's an urge to instead distill it to one note written decades earlier.



Three.  Balfour, Sykes-Picot, and promises to the Hashemites by TE Lawrence.   All of which they did without actually controlling Jerusalem at the time.  Which was probably key.  You can easily sell your neighbor's house to as many people as you want.  But they get a little more hard-nosed when the house is in your name.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: Handsome B. Wonderful: What's a Balfour?

It's what enables you to go to first base without having to put the ball in play.


If she's got four balls, getting to first base isn't all its cracked up to be...
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: And the batter was awarded first base.


Walk this way....

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Subby, I LOLed.
 
Huggermugger [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
industrycentral.netView Full Size
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And got a class ring
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Handsome B. Wonderful: What's a Balfour?


Take yer base
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Submitter! I wasn't aware of this 1917 letter about Palestine. This factoid helps enlighten more of the Israeli history.

/The more you know ...
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bucket.mn2s.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of Brits bearing maps.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Beware of Brits bearing maps.


And don't stay at the King David Hotel.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Beware of Brits bearing maps.


Beware of Yanks bearing Spam.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Handsome B. Wonderful: What's a Balfour?


Antiaircraft gun of WWII vintage.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Arkanaut: Beware of Brits bearing maps.

And don't stay at the King David Hotel.


Well, ya know, things that go "boom":

"...Chaim Weizmann was the British chemist made most famous by the war; he was widely credited with saving Britain by producing acetone for making cordite. In his memoirs Lloyd George extolled him as the great scientist of the war, whose justified reward was the Balfour Declaration..."

"...Weizmann's fermentation produced cheaper acetone, largely in the New World because maize took up far more cargo space than acetone. Phasing in RDB cordite reduced the need for acetone. By 1917 Weizmann was working within the Foreign Office to obtain Palestine for the British by modifying the secret Sykes-Picot treaty signed the year previously. The Balfour Declaration guaranteed access to Jews and the British obtained Palestine. Scott negotiated with the Chancellor of the Exchequer for royalties for acetone that made Weizmann rich..."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC4006157/
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez! No love for that headline? +1, submitter.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Handsome B. Wonderful: What's a Balfour?


Really funny book by Jim Bouton.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Best thing evah.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Human Smoke is a chronological survey/curation of newspaper and magazine articles between the world wars.
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ed Belfour Goes Nuts After a Controversial Goal (Apr. 25, 1993)
Youtube 9pYmyb4fdqc
 
