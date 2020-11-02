 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1948, Dewey defeated Truman. At least, according to some sources   (history.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 5:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't forget President Hillary

media1.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size



She totally had it in the bag, but the Russians screwed her out of being Mrs. Claus as well. Buncha jerks, I tell ya.

M&S 2016 Christmas Ad: Christmas with love from Mrs Claus
Youtube V5QPXhStb5I
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...but muh POLLING DATA
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fark the decimal system.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Teach the controversy!
 
thepeterd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pueblonative: fark the decimal system.


Yeah the stone weight system in the UK is much better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Truman knew how to deal with assholes with delusions of grandeur.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The election isn't over until all the votes are counted. It doesn't end on election night. Never did.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Wednesday after the 2000 election the Minneapolis Star Trib ran a huge headline "Bush Wins In Cliffhanger." I kept that paper thinking it would be a Dewey defeats Truman moment.  We all know how that ended up.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.