(The Moscow Times)   Sausage king of Russia murdered with crossbow. Assailants seen fleeing in red Ferrari 250 GT California   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My ex-neighbor built the car used in that movie.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How did the proletarians miss the Sausage King?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My money is on poetic justice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Soviet joke

One day, the citizens heard that the sausage king had sausages for sale.  So they formed a line outside the factory.  Soon, the sausage king appeared and said "I do not have enough sausage for all of you.  Jews, please go home."  So the Jews left.

An hour later, the sausage king appeared again.  "I do not have enough sausage for you.  Peasants, please go home."  So the peasants left.

A few hours later, the sausage king appeared again and said "I do not have enough sausage for you.  Tradesmen, go home."  The tradesmen left.

About four in the afternoon, the sausage king appeared one more time.  "I do not have any sausage.  Go home"

As the left, some one said "Once again, the Jews got the best deal."
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Abraham Fromanov?

Or Love Sausage?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

Black sausages safe?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He is not devastatingly handsome.  But, damn... shot by a crossbow?  That's a hardcore way to go.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Paging Brawndo.  Brawndo, please.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KITH Sausages
Youtube 3ChvxsVgT8c
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Masked murder of a meat magnate in Moscow? Mmm.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How to make Doctor's sausage - Cooking with Boris
Youtube G5KBuawg-xw
 
treesloth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Masked murder of a meat magnate in Moscow? Mmm.


Moreover, by medieval means.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: My money is on poetic justice.


Money never trumps love.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people ended up in his sausages?
 
