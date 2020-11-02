 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia resume Nile mega-dam talks, because de Nile is not just a river in Egypt   (aljazeera.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.

It is not Ethiopia's responsibility to worry about Egypt that crammed 100,000,000 people into a tiny space by having 5 kids a generation for 100 years.

It is also not up to Ethiopia to have a population living in the dark and dying of famine every time the winds change.

fark Egypt and Sudan who built their own dams as they saw fit.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ancient.euView Full Size

Miss me yet?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will anyone be taking mega-dam photos or recording the mega-dam meeting ?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.


Not according to centuries of international law.

Attempting to unilaterally assert otherwise by just taking that water that would be just as much of a theft as a military invasion, and would rightly invite a military response.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [ancient.eu image 850x444]
Miss me yet?


They moved those.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: ColonelCathcart: The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.

Not according to centuries of international law.

Attempting to unilaterally assert otherwise by just taking that water that would be just as much of a theft as a military invasion, and would rightly invite a military response.


You mean the agreement forced upon Ethiopia (the only non colonized African country) by England and their Puppets Egypt (that included Sudan)?

Also, please tell me more about international law and how much water America leaves to Mexico from the Colorado?

Fark user imageView Full Size


versus

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ethiopia is doing nothing that America doesn't already do
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: ColonelCathcart: The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.

Not according to centuries of international law.

Attempting to unilaterally assert otherwise by just taking that water that would be just as much of a theft as a military invasion, and would rightly invite a military response.


I'm not speaking for ColonelCathcart, but when I say the water belongs to the people on whose heads it falls, I'm not citing law, I'm stating my opinion on who should have the right to the water.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Enigmamf: ColonelCathcart: The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.

Not according to centuries of international law.

Attempting to unilaterally assert otherwise by just taking that water that would be just as much of a theft as a military invasion, and would rightly invite a military response.

You mean the agreement forced upon Ethiopia (the only non colonized African country) by England and their Puppets Egypt (that included Sudan)?

Also, please tell me more about international law and how much water America leaves to Mexico from the Colorado?

[Fark user image 275x183]

versus

[Fark user image 425x230]

Ethiopia is doing nothing that America doesn't already do


Does the visitors center for Mono Lake in California still have sprinklers keeping its lawn green?  While inside the building is a display explaining how the lake is threatened by all the water that would have flowed into it being diverted for other purposes?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Also, please tell me more about international law and how much water America leaves to Mexico from the Colorado?


Ah, this old chestnut.

An enormous amount of the Colorado enters Mexico, per our agreement with them, and is immediately, and nearly completely, diverted by Mexico to water a massive agricultural region.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Enigmamf: ColonelCathcart: The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.

Not according to centuries of international law.

Attempting to unilaterally assert otherwise by just taking that water that would be just as much of a theft as a military invasion, and would rightly invite a military response.

You mean the agreement forced upon Ethiopia (the only non colonized African country) by England and their Puppets Egypt (that included Sudan)?

Also, please tell me more about international law and how much water America leaves to Mexico from the Colorado?

[Fark user image 275x183]

versus

[Fark user image 425x230]

Ethiopia is doing nothing that America doesn't already do


Look, if your argument is "That can't be international law because the United States doesn't follow it" you have a sad realization in your future.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the countries coordinate, they can smooth the river flow... retain water to prevent flooding, draw down the reservoir in times of drought.  If Ethiopia can guarantee some minimum flow, then I see 0 problem.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: Also, please tell me more about international law and how much water America leaves to Mexico from the Colorado?

Ah, this old chestnut.

An enormous amount of the Colorado enters Mexico, per our agreement with them, and is immediately, and nearly completely, diverted by Mexico to water a massive agricultural region.

[Fark user image image 850x662]

[Fark user image image 850x635]


Read the agreement. If there's a drought and Lake Mead drops below a certain amount, America can reduce Mexico's water.

Right now Egypt and Sudan "legally" (again See colonial water agreement forced on Ethiopia by England) OWN ALL THE BLUE NILES WATER.

Why are you carrying water for Egypt that has out of control population growth in the desert, a dictatorship, and ethnic and religious cleansing while Ethiopia is a DEMOCRACY, one of the most diverse countries on the planet, and suffers greatly because it doesn't control its own water.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: ColonelCathcart: Enigmamf: ColonelCathcart: The water belongs to the people on whose head it falls.

Not according to centuries of international law.

Attempting to unilaterally assert otherwise by just taking that water that would be just as much of a theft as a military invasion, and would rightly invite a military response.

You mean the agreement forced upon Ethiopia (the only non colonized African country) by England and their Puppets Egypt (that included Sudan)?

Also, please tell me more about international law and how much water America leaves to Mexico from the Colorado?

[Fark user image 275x183]

versus

[Fark user image 425x230]

Ethiopia is doing nothing that America doesn't already do

Look, if your argument is "That can't be international law because the United States doesn't follow it" you have a sad realization in your future.


...not sure if serious...

/I realize that America, China, and Russia basically do what they want (as long as it's not in the sphere of influence of the other major powers)
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [ancient.eu image 850x444]
Miss me yet?


Wasn't the prime commandment, i.e. the thing that after you died you must have sworn not to done before even being judged (otherwise they just kick you into the great beyond without bothering weighing your heart against a feather) not damming the Nile?

You had just one job (not to do) Egypt.  Just one thing.
 
flondrix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I still think this project is thinking small:

The Qattara depression is a region that lies 60 m below sea level on average and is currently a vast, uninhabited desert. By connecting the region and the Mediterranean Sea with tunnels and/or canals, water could be let into the area. The inflowing water would then evaporate quickly because of the desert climate. This way a continuous flow of water could be created if inflow and evaporation were balanced out. With this continuously flowing water, hydroelectricity could be generated. Eventually, this would result in a hypersaline lake or a salt pan as the water evaporates and leaves the salt it contains behind.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flondrix: I still think this project is thinking small:

The Qattara depression is a region that lies 60 m below sea level on average and is currently a vast, uninhabited desert. By connecting the region and the Mediterranean Sea with tunnels and/or canals, water could be let into the area. The inflowing water would then evaporate quickly because of the desert climate. This way a continuous flow of water could be created if inflow and evaporation were balanced out. With this continuously flowing water, hydroelectricity could be generated. Eventually, this would result in a hypersaline lake or a salt pan as the water evaporates and leaves the salt it contains behind.


1) Harvest the salt.
2) The evaporation will drive rain.
 
