(Buzzfeed)   Surprisingly accurate is off by 30 years   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 10:20 AM



33 Comments
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This Homonyms Test Will Guess Your Age With Surprising Accuracy

What the headline suggests, actually.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It came within 20 years, and i was surprised it was that close, so i suppose the headline is correct.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Off by 10 years for me.

It had me younger than I am which surprised me. Quizzes about language/music/pop culture tend to put me older.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Off by 15 to 20 years with me.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yea it's off, it said I'm 30-34.  I'm actually 54.

Nonsensical quiz is nonsensical .....
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Yea it's off, it said I'm 30-34.  I'm actually 54.

Nonsensical quiz is nonsensical .....


Same but I'm 49.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You got: 11-14
Based on your responses, it seems you're somewhere between a preteen and your early teen years.

Yes, that's surprisingly accurate--Only +40 years off!
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

enry: SpaceMonkey-66: Yea it's off, it said I'm 30-34.  I'm actually 54.

Nonsensical quiz is nonsensical .....

Same but I'm 49.


51, looks like it needs a little work.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It says I haven't been born yet.
 
blasterz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gonzo317: enry: SpaceMonkey-66: Yea it's off, it said I'm 30-34.  I'm actually 54.

Nonsensical quiz is nonsensical .....

Same but I'm 49.

51, looks like it needs a little work.


51, it said I was 11-14.
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was only 25-30 years off for me. I wish I was 11-14 again...
 
Alan Clifford
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It said 15-19.  I'm 67.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Off by 20.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Off by 35-40 years for me (25-29 and I am 64).

Not sure if I should be flattered or upset that I supposedly think like young adults instead of an old fart
 
treesloth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Off by 20.  I think the 'tubes makes it harder to do this.  The olds can get hip to the swell lingo the kids are using by reading it instead of having to sit in trees with parabolic mike pointed at their parties.  Now I can convince everyone I, too, am one cool cat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cool. 61-year old me is in my late teens.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: You got: 11-14
Based on your responses, it seems you're somewhere between a preteen and your early teen years.

Yes, that's surprisingly accurate--Only +40 years off!


The test is for Mental age right?

/we are all 12 year olds at heart
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The first test is clicking on a buzzfeed link.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
WTF, I felt like the words made good sense for this purpose, but mine rated me 40 years younger than I am.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You're Not Special: It was only 25-30 years off for me. I wish I was 11-14 again...


So you can at least have an excuse for not getting laid?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What if it's wrong because we're educationally stunted?
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mine was late teens... I'm almost 50.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It thinks I'm a teenager!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
None of the definitions are very good, they are on about a 4th grade level, and when I found myself favoring "Neither" I gave up.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You got: 11-14
Based on your responses, it seems you're somewhere between a preteen and your early teen years.

snork. I'm in my 60's
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i has me 15-20 years younger than i am.  must be because like so totally radical and cool and wicked smart that so I know all the jive talk.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: You got: 11-14
Based on your responses, it seems you're somewhere between a preteen and your early teen years.

Yes, that's surprisingly accurate--Only +40 years off!


Ditto.  I had a number of neithers:  I.e. Foil: to monkey wrench someone's effort?  Mass: a characteristic of an object?  Top: like a t-shirt?
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently I'm a 55+ year old pre-teen.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It guessed preteen to teen.

I am in by forties.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cool im 30 but know better than to follow a buzzfeed link
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yup.

Astonishingly accurate.

Said I was in my late teens.

IT WAS ASTONISHINGLY ACCURATE.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Early to mid thirties."

lol
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You got: 11-14
Based on your responses, it seems you're somewhere between a preteen and your early teen years.

Man, I can't wait until I turn 18 and see internet pron.  What do I want to be when I grow up?  Certainly not a SharePoint programmer/system admin.  That seems to be a recurring daymare for me.
 
