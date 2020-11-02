 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Dutch News)   As Oscar Wilde said, "A work of art is useless as a flower is useless"   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 10:35 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got a whale tail of tale to tell ya boys, a whale of a tale, indeed.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think we can all agree with this statement in one way or another at one point in our lives... or day... depending on how flexible you are with your moods.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's the only giant whale tail that I'm alright with seeing
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Fish on a Bicycle sculpture is off finding a cure for covid.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This wallpaper is killing me, one of us has to go
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are you ladies from Scotland?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Somebody needs to explain to Our Oscar about the birds and the bees and the source of twenty five percent of our crops. But then he always was a bit flippant about sex.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.