(KUTV Utah)   If you wondered what enhances the Village Inn Experience, it's sure not crystal meth   (kutv.com) divider line
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speak for yourself, subby.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banging the waitress after dinner?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly had no idea that Village Inn was still around. The one in town closed many years ago. Looking at their website, they appear to be in at least 20 states.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can thank Ronnie Raygun for closing down our mental health facilities and sending these people into the streets to be dealt with by law enforcement instead of trained professionals.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I honestly had no idea that Village Inn was still around. The one in town closed many years ago. Looking at their website, they appear to be in at least 20 states.


They're all over Lincoln, NE, but I had never been to one before I moved here.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: blodyholy: I honestly had no idea that Village Inn was still around. The one in town closed many years ago. Looking at their website, they appear to be in at least 20 states.

They're all over Lincoln, NE, but I had never been to one before I moved here.


Don't think I've ever been to one...kind of looks like a Perkins-style setup.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has clearly never read the ingredients list for their French Silk pie.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: rolladuck: blodyholy: I honestly had no idea that Village Inn was still around. The one in town closed many years ago. Looking at their website, they appear to be in at least 20 states.

They're all over Lincoln, NE, but I had never been to one before I moved here.

Don't think I've ever been to one...kind of looks like a Perkins-style setup.


Yeah, it's relatively cheap food in a bright dining room with fake-perky staff. I waited tables at a Steaknshake and a locally owned similar restaurant, and I recognize the look.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won a dozen VI pies in a charity raffle, so I've tried many of them. Most were mediocre but I will say that the "Triple Berry Pie" is fantastic.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: We can thank Ronnie Raygun for closing down our mental health facilities and sending these people into the streets to be dealt with by law enforcement instead of trained professionals.


It sure won't be my thesis project, but I would like to see a graph of the decline in funding for mental health and whether those tax dollars just slowly migrated over to the "law enforcement" sector over the past 30 years.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it has been over 20 years since I have been to a Village Inn. Probably 40+ since going to a Sambo's.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Village Inn might be nasty, but its people are awesome.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at one for 3 weeks, hated it, but all you can drink box wine during your shiatty shift. Pies were pretty good though.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't come to Fark to be kink shamed, Subby
 
reign424
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Village Inndiot
 
