(News.com.au)   The Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs has issued a 'Do not travel' warning to its citizens regarding the civil unrest expected in the US   (news.com.au) divider line
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?


We've been crazy for a long time... We just used to have the decency to try and hide it.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And you can keep Mel Gibson too.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?


It's always been crazy, but now it's Trump crazy.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The embarrassment continues.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have advised myself that this is not going to be a good week in America.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have maybe a day and a half to stash up on food and get gas. Just an FYI.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Seattle, Portland, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Philadelphia. The fine upstanding and proud left-wing citizens of your cities have set a great example for the world.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"*The* Australia's?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Thanks Seattle, Portland, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Philadelphia. The fine upstanding and proud left-wing citizens of your cities have set a great example for the world.


But most of all, we need to thank our President for leading us to this place.  We could not have gotten here without Him.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: You have maybe a day and a half to stash up on food and get gas. Just an FYI.


Real talk? It's impossible to find shotgun shells right now. I have some, but talked myself into buying a couple boxes more. Guy kind of chuckled and said check back in a week.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we closed our border to america some time ago. don't expect to come up here and watch hockey or drink our syrup anytime soon, you plague rats.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: You have maybe a day and a half to stash up on food and get gas. Just an FYI.


I've got a couple months worth of food, a camping stove with fuel, a couple water filters....
And I live/work in Montana, so I'm not expecting bedlam just yet. My workplace is pretty far from the courthouse, which is where the protests have been centered.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT FEED
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: we closed our border to america some time ago. don't expect to come up here and watch hockey or drink our syrup anytime soon, you plague rats.


Get ready for a YUUUGE influx of "Extended Family members and Students" smashing into the boarder gates.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/polit​i​cs/article-ottawa-relaxes-us-border-re​strictions-to-allow-extended-family/
 
crackizzle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: 4seasons85!: You have maybe a day and a half to stash up on food and get gas. Just an FYI.

I've got a couple months worth of food, a camping stove with fuel, a couple water filters....
And I live/work in Montana, so I'm not expecting bedlam just yet. My workplace is pretty far from the courthouse, which is where the protests have been centered.


I'm deciding whether to flee my City tomorrow. I figure it's when I'll know if I need to head to the family farm or not.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a BS story.  The "Do not Travel" applies for every country due to COVID. Australians cannot travel anywhere.  Their entire country is closed off and there are even prohibitions against traveling between the different states.

"Foreign Minister Marise Payne's office said the warning against travel was already in place because of COVID-19 - with similar warnings in place for all nations - and the only change is a mention of the US election this week."
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?


US has always been crazy, we've just hid it well.

Generations brought up with little to no education and in it's place religious zealotry have created a whole section of the population to stupid to realize how ignorant they are.

I really don't see a way out anymore.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump supporters might get so mad that they start to kamikaze their hoverounds into Biden buses across the nation.

Prepare for mass looting of Golden Corrals and Walmarts.

Conservatives are known to throw violent tantrums when they encounter different opinions.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We can also thank elected racist right wing Christian officials for stirring the pot on social media.
Interesting how the Congressman directs the focus to Kamala Harris more than Joe Biden.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zgrizz - Thanks Seattle, Portland, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Philadelphia. The fine upstanding and proud left-wing citizens of your cities have set a great example for the world.

You mean how these cities had jack-booted thugs who felt they could just indiscriminately murder people and those same people stopped standing idly by for it? Yes, a great example.

/unless you prefer brownshirts marching up and down the street?
//just because they are in a police uniform doesn't excuse racist behavior
///nor does killing people just because they won't bow to your 'superiority'
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 621x771]

We can also thank elected racist right wing Christian officials for stirring the pot on social media.
Interesting how the Congressman directs the focus to Kamala Harris more than Joe Biden.


That's because Trump supporters are racists that are afraid of black people.

But then you already knew that.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA!!!!!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 621x771]

We can also thank elected racist right wing Christian officials for stirring the pot on social media.
Interesting how the Congressman directs the focus to Kamala Harris more than Joe Biden.


Twice last month Biden slapped the president around for 90 minutes on live TV. If the bar weren't already so low for Trump it have been shocking.

But yeah. Biden is in steep cognitive decline. Don't believe your eyes and ears - only The Party.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: You have maybe a day and a half to stash up on food and get gas. Just an FYI.


Well, very few will have enough food to last until next harvest.  How much should we stock?  A few days, weeks, months, or more?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: MAGA!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


AVE SATANA!
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best scenario is a clear win on the night for Biden and Trump graciously concedes.

The worst scenario is a trump win on the votes cast on the day but the postal/pre votes swing it to Biden and Trump/Republicans goes all out to stop the postal votes being counted via legal shenanigans. Then the fuse gets lit.

Hell, the most likely scenario is a close but clear win for Biden but Trump doesn't concede and then we find out what happens if the outgoing President doesn't want to leave.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 621x771]

We can also thank elected racist right wing Christian officials for stirring the pot on social media.
Interesting how the Congressman directs the focus to Kamala Harris more than Joe Biden.


Interesting take, since one of those two has sent federal agents into American cities to literally oppress citizens.
 
Devout_Follower_of_Fark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the trump salute should be something like a combination of hitler salute and a facepalm.

Heil Trump!
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nah, don't you take all dis personal, Yanks, but even though we ain't prudes here ourselves, your Trumpy boys worry us.  We ain't no strangers to all den racial tensions what with natives and the immigrations and whatnot, but when ya throw God into it?  Man, we put up wit Abbott for a long suchlike and we just glad to see the backside of him.  So you just...have your little election and mebbe we come visit once you blokes stop going about riotin."
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The liberal tears are going to flow like rivers. The whining will be heard as far away as Fort McMurray. Tards will burn their own towns and shoot each other because the news told them to. Unfortunately everyone does NOT get a trophy."
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: Godscrack: [Fark user image 621x771]

We can also thank elected racist right wing Christian officials for stirring the pot on social media.
Interesting how the Congressman directs the focus to Kamala Harris more than Joe Biden.

Interesting take, since one of those two has sent federal agents into American cities to literally oppress citizens.


Referring to the meme on Trump and Harris that is.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop trying to make the Australia's happen, Subby.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Thanks Seattle, Portland, Detroit, Minneapolis, Kenosha, Philadelphia. The fine upstanding and proud left-wing citizens of your cities have set a great example for the world.


People aren't boarding up their businesses in places like NYC in anticipation of Trump supporters rioting.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: This is a BS story.  The "Do not Travel" applies for every country due to COVID. Australians cannot travel anywhere.  Their entire country is closed off and there are even prohibitions against traveling between the different states.

"Foreign Minister Marise Payne's office said the warning against travel was already in place because of COVID-19 - with similar warnings in place for all nations - and the only change is a mention of the US election this week."


You question Murdoch?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?


Not really, we've been driving ourselves crazy since September, 11th, 2001.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This coming from a place where literally everything in existence has evolved to kill
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Masta Kronix: Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?

US has always been crazy, we've just hid it well.

Generations brought up with little to no education and in it's place religious zealotry have created a whole section of the population to stupid to realize how ignorant they are.

I really don't see a way out anymore.


Short term?
Social leaders leading peace. Including social media leaders.

Long term?
End the joke that is the education budget system that will educate you only to what you (and your neighbors) are worth.
Equal budget to every child.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like the Democrats were aghast 4 years ago about Trump maybe not agreeing with the election results and then spending the last 4 years not accepting the results of the election that was run by the Obama administration.

You know why we should be rioting? Because we were given the choice of Giant Douche and Turd Sandwich. Can we get someone to vote for and not against?  We shouldn't be choosing between two geriatric candidates.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?


Remember when white Americans went nuts because a black guy wanted to fix the broken health care system and save their lives? They were literally demanding that they should be left to die if they get sick. That their kids should die. They held massive protests, and they were successful in making sure that their health care wasn't that much better. Then they kept electing people who promised to pass les that would let them die broke and alone.

And what's even crazier are the even bigger idiots who saw this and decided, "I don't feel like voting. I'll let the crazy morans decide who runs things."

The crazy had been here for a while and the apathy allowed it to fester. Hopefully this election will begin to put things right, but people need to understand that this is just the beginning IF we win and Trump and the Republicans are tossed from office. There's going to be more domestic terrorism. We still have a pandemic. The economy is still struggling.

And we can't be so stupid as to think that if the world isn't magically fixed in two years that we stay home and pout so the Republicans can get back in charge. No, we need to vote like this every single time from now on. Midterms. Odd year elections. We need to vote. We need to be active.

Let 2010 be a lesson for why we can't sit out 2022. Or 2021 or 2023.

We can help fix this, but the moment our apathy returns, the moment we let perfect be the enemy of good, the moment we buy into BSAB, then the crazy wins.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size


Waiting patiently for Trump to lose election
 
MrScruffles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?


ryebread: Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?

We've been crazy for a long time... We just used to have the decency to try and hide it.


I'm going to have to agree with rye, we've been nuts a while.  I can remember 25 years back as a 10 year old moving to Texas realizing that so many people are nuts and just backwards and not in touch with reality.  I can remember Bush vs. Gore and when he just gave up, I realized the Democrats probably don't have what it takes to stop the further slide into chaos.  I can remember 9/11 and thinking this was an inside job and was far too convenient for Bush, then shortly thereafter real fascism started with the Patriot Act.  I also remember fearing being drafted for a war over oil and enrichment of the 1%.  When Obama was elected I felt slight relief but as he kept letting Republicans push him around and tried to "reach across the isle", it further confirmed to me that Democrats do not have what it takes to right the country.  Now that we have Trump, well, anyone who thinks this country went crazy fast hasn't been paying attention.  I'm sure those older than I can cite events that further confirm this country's long slide into fascism/chaos.

I voted for Biden, very passionately might I add.  I voted the first day of early voting and waited 3.5 hours in line, and tried to encourage anyone thinking about leaving to wait just a little bit longer.  But, make no mistake, do I think things are going to start changing for the better?  No.  Do I think Democrats will have the spine to keep fighting and voting in large numbers come mid-term, come next election?  No.  The moment it seems remotely easier to be complacent, Democrats will slink away again because taking the abuse is easier than motivating ourselves.  I see my fellow Democrats, at least in Texas, and can't help but think sometimes that we deserve this for our collective apathy.

So, I'm going to throw this out to the echo chamber once more.  FARKING VOTE YOU DIPSHIATS!  Knowing that the real people who need to hear this are our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, and friends who need to hear this and not just once, but every single day because our greatest enemy is the voice in our head saying it doesn't matter and they are losing their battle against it.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norfolking Chance: The best scenario is a clear win on the night for Biden and Trump graciously concedes.

The worst scenario is a trump win on the votes cast on the day but the postal/pre votes swing it to Biden and Trump/Republicans goes all out to stop the postal votes being counted via legal shenanigans. Then the fuse gets lit.

Hell, the most likely scenario is a close but clear win for Biden but Trump doesn't concede and then we find out what happens if the outgoing President doesn't want to leave.


When people said Obama wouldn't leave office, I called them crazy.  I'm not sure what to think now, but I lean towards it'll all be okay.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Masta Kronix: Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?

US has always been crazy, we've just hid it well.

Generations brought up with little to no education and in it's place religious zealotry have created a whole section of the population to stupid to realize how ignorant they are.

I really don't see a way out anymore.

Short term?
Social leaders leading peace. Including social media leaders.

Long term?
End the joke that is the education budget system that will educate you only to what you (and your neighbors) are worth.
Equal budget to every child.


I just about pissed myself laughing at this.  Social media is a huge part of the reason we're in this mess.  But it's ok as long as they deliver your message, right?
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im bringing a chair a comfy blanket and a bullet proof vest to go vote.

#america
 
stray_capts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Masta Kronix: Confabulat: I wish I could leave.  Whatever happens, it's going to suck.  This country sure went crazy fast, huh?

US has always been crazy, we've just hid it well.

Generations brought up with little to no education and in it's place religious zealotry have created a whole section of the population to stupid to realize how ignorant they are.

I really don't see a way out anymore.

Short term?
Social leaders leading peace. Including social media leaders.

Long term?
End the joke that is the education budget system that will educate you only to what you (and your neighbors) are worth.
Equal budget to every child.


Wow.  That's a very interesting point of view.  I've argued for a while that "average" students get hosed, but not too many folks ha e said go full, equal dollars per kid.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The Media Hysteria has Spread to Australia"  --- there, fixed the headline
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 621x771]

We can also thank elected racist right wing Christian officials for stirring the pot on social media.
Interesting how the Congressman directs the focus to Kamala Harris more than Joe Biden.


And you know what, Captain Clay HIggings, that's just fine by us as well.  If you bothered to read a history book, you might learn we had a president that died in office one month in.  We survived that.  It's why you pick someone capable to step in, if needed.  You don't surround yourself with sycophants and toadies.

Biden wasn't my first or second choice, but Kamala was always my choice for vice.  I feel like she can be the loyal lieutenant, and be ready to step up to the big chair in either 4 or 8 years.  My first two choices are actively supporting Biden, and will probably be active in a Biden administration.  I especially hope Mayor Pete becomes the press secretary, he's so much fun to watch in action.  Elizabeth Warren at Treasury would be fun, too.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: we closed our border to america some time ago. don't expect to come up here and watch hockey or drink our syrup anytime soon, you plague rats.


Hey, we're just going up to our second homes in Alaska, honest! Nome is a fun place to be in the winter.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ComaToast: some_beer_drinker: we closed our border to america some time ago. don't expect to come up here and watch hockey or drink our syrup anytime soon, you plague rats.

Hey, we're just going up to our second homes in Alaska, honest! Nome is a fun place to be in the winter.


I should buy a ferry.
 
