The China-fication of the Nanguan mosques
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
this should please many on the non-religion folks.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this should please many on the non-religion folks.


Why?
 
boohyah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this should please many on the non-religion folks.


Why, just because I'm an atheist it doesn't make me an insufferable twonk, I'm not a vegan after all....
 
Whoatherebabie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this should please many on the non-religion folks.


Nope, it doesn't.

So what's your next stupid statement?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this should please many on the non-religion folks.


Not really, no.
 
evilbryan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As an an atheist I don't get off on suffering or cultural oppression.

I leave that to the Chinese and the Evangelicals*, both of which seem to think they know better than anybody else.


*There are Christians that respect other cultures and religions. It's a shame there aren't more of them.
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this should please many on the non-religion folks.


Most atheists don't belong to the Hitchens/Dawkins/Harris school of intellectual oppression, but are more of a live and let live bunch.

Evangelicals of any stripe are simply tiresome, and it's something atheists tend to be more aware of than most.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just as evil as when the Taliban blew up the giant stone Buddhas in Afghanistan.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this should please many on the non-religion folks.


Not as much as it pleases the "my religion is better" folks.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Much as I think religion is a mental disease, destroying it with brute force isn't the answer. It's education. And not the Chinese conform or die kind.
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hagia Sophia...
 
