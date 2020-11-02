 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Assault Life
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the head of an organization or as a politician try not to be found with a dead hooker or live boy.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step one: don't bring your farking gun, asshole
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here for the Archer "dead hooker" jpg.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: As the head of an organization or as a politician try not to be found with a dead hooker or live boy.


Dammit, beat me by seconds. As an O.G Salt Lifer I just wanted to add: if you live in the middle of a damned desert hundreds of miles away from the ocean and have giant "Salt Lie" stickers on your tuck, please understand that those of us who actually live that life are laughing our asses off at your attempt to purchase street cred. If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Finally, there's nothing more "Jax" than a good old-fashioned hotel murder so he really is living the Salt Life.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.


Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.


Lame? Two average guys came up with a viral idea, infected the locals with it, the townies got all jelly and bought into it, then it spread like wildfire and they cashed out while on top for the best possible offer. That is the farking American Dream®! That's awesomeness.

For the record, you will not find a Salt Life sticker on anything I own.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Snort: As the head of an organization or as a politician try not to be found with a dead hooker or live boy.

Dammit, beat me by seconds. As an O.G Salt Lifer I just wanted to add: if you live in the middle of a damned desert hundreds of miles away from the ocean and have giant "Salt Lie" stickers on your tuck, please understand that those of us who actually live that life are laughing our asses off at your attempt to purchase street cred. If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Finally, there's nothing more "Jax" than a good old-fashioned hotel murder so he really is living the Salt Life.


Dont they have salt flats in the desert?  Also this happened at a hotel on Singer Island in Palm Beach. He was caught in Jax.  It has been all over the local news down here.

/I wouldnt advertise Salt Lie on my tuck either.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see that sticker on a car, the screwed up font makes me read it as "Slut Life"
 
The Loaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer I just wanted to add


Oh, you think salt is your ally. But you merely adopted the salt; I was born in it, molded by it. I didn't see the land until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but BLINDING! The seas betray you, because they belong to me!
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone I have ever met with that sticker on their car or truck was an asshole.

Of course, most of them were from Long Island, so it might be coincidental.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@Modmins, I didn't realize the size of the image as where I got it, it was not displayed in full, apparently.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peak Florida man.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Snort: A..."Salt Lie" stickers on your tuck, p...



nice 'slip'.

/It furthered your point, even
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For those of you not from the South, Salt Life is Parrothead 2.0. Most of the people (especially inland) who have the stickers want to be Florida (or Alabama) beach bums.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Came here for the Archer "dead hooker" jpg.


We do not know she is a hooker.  She may have been a hotel worker who he tried to molest, and then she resisted more than he realized she could, or something.

I used to have a job at a golf resort, with a bunch of rich millionaire asshole customers, where my main duty was to walk around and make sure the housekeepers were not being assaulted while they tried to clean the rooms.

Sadly, I think the only reason management cared was because that sort of thing put the cleaning turn around way behind schedule.

Never had a rape, but I did have a few instances of where a girl was being cornered in a room, or someone tried to close the door while they were in the room changing sheets.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Which is a sillier label - aggressive political statement, "Salt Life", or "Yeti"?  I know it's all people trying to brand themselves, but it always gets me curious as to what people are trying to make others think about them.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Every time I see that sticker on a car, the screwed up font makes me read it as "Slut Life"


I'm glad I'm not the only one.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Snort: As the head of an organization or as a politician try not to be found with a dead hooker or live boy.

Dammit, beat me by seconds. As an O.G Salt Lifer I just wanted to add: if you live in the middle of a damned desert hundreds of miles away from the ocean and have giant "Salt Lie" stickers on your tuck, please understand that those of us who actually live that life are laughing our asses off at your attempt to purchase street cred. If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Finally, there's nothing more "Jax" than a good old-fashioned hotel murder so he really is living the Salt Life.


stop life-ing what i life.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Which is a sillier label - aggressive political statement, "Salt Life", or "Yeti"?  I know it's all people trying to brand themselves, but it always gets me curious as to what people are trying to make others think about them.


apple
monster
notw
every college
every professional sports franchise
etc.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: holdmybones: thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.

Lame? Two average guys came up with a viral idea, infected the locals with it, the townies got all jelly and bought into it, then it spread like wildfire and they cashed out while on top for the best possible offer. That is the farking American Dream®! That's awesomeness.

For the record, you will not find a Salt Life sticker on anything I own.


Yes. Lame. Just like "Jeep thing" stickers are lame and all other bumper/car stickers are lame.

Boats are cool. The ocean is great. Advertising your hobby as if it makes you (not you, you) some special breed of rugged individual is lame.

This applies to "country livin", "mountain life", and gun ownership.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As Founder and CEO of BrndCnsltntC™, I can't help thinking about how/why this guy's life fell apart. I mean, imagine if, instead of "Salt Life," he had spelled it "SaltLyfe," starting by putting the two words close together with no space, but then - get this - keeping the L capitalized to have the 1feeling word still pop, and then finally - I know this is already crazy, but stick with me here - intentionally misspelling "Life" as "Lyfe." I mean, that brand might have been worth $40.4MM, instead of $40MM. Wow, he really blew it there. Figures he'd murder somebody. Next time, hire a professional brand consultant.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

holdmybones: thespindrifter: holdmybones: thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.

Lame? Two average guys came up with a viral idea, infected the locals with it, the townies got all jelly and bought into it, then it spread like wildfire and they cashed out while on top for the best possible offer. That is the farking American Dream®! That's awesomeness.

For the record, you will not find a Salt Life sticker on anything I own.

Yes. Lame. Just like "Jeep thing" stickers are lame and all other bumper/car stickers are lame.

Boats are cool. The ocean is great. Advertising your hobby as if it makes you (not you, you) some special breed of rugged individual is lame.

This applies to "country livin", "mountain life", and gun ownership.


How do you feel about little propellers covering a trailer hitch?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: How do you feel about little propellers covering a trailer hitch?


You mean Truck Nuts Spinnerz? Yeah, I'll pass, thanks.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

g.fro: Everyone I have ever met with that sticker on their car or truck was an asshole.

Of course, most of them were from Long Island, so it might be coincidental.


Can confirm. Even worse when they have a Keep calm and Chive on window cling. It's like a giant advertisement saying you're a douche who also likes shiatty memes
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: holdmybones: thespindrifter: holdmybones: thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.

Lame? Two average guys came up with a viral idea, infected the locals with it, the townies got all jelly and bought into it, then it spread like wildfire and they cashed out while on top for the best possible offer. That is the farking American Dream®! That's awesomeness.

For the record, you will not find a Salt Life sticker on anything I own.

Yes. Lame. Just like "Jeep thing" stickers are lame and all other bumper/car stickers are lame.

Boats are cool. The ocean is great. Advertising your hobby as if it makes you (not you, you) some special breed of rugged individual is lame.

This applies to "country livin", "mountain life", and gun ownership.

How do you feel about little propellers covering a trailer hitch?


Nautical truck nuts.
 
Brofar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live in the midwest and laugh every time I see someone with one of those stickers on their car. We're about 800 miles from the nearest body of salt water.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Every time I see that sticker on a car, the screwed up font makes me read it as "Slut Life"


Glad I'm not the only one
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

holdmybones: thespindrifter: holdmybones: thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.

Lame? Two average guys came up with a viral idea, infected the locals with it, the townies got all jelly and bought into it, then it spread like wildfire and they cashed out while on top for the best possible offer. That is the farking American Dream®! That's awesomeness.

For the record, you will not find a Salt Life sticker on anything I own.

Yes. Lame. Just like "Jeep thing" stickers are lame and all other bumper/car stickers are lame.

Boats are cool. The ocean is great. Advertising your hobby as if it makes you (not you, you) some special breed of rugged individual is lame.

This applies to "country livin", "mountain life", and gun ownership.


What about "Coexist"?

Has an terrorist been on their way to killing someone and seen the Coexist sticker and thought, "oh wow.  You can spell 'coexist' using the symbol of my religion.  Maybe I should treat people as individuals and not kill them based on their belief system?"
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: holdmybones: thespindrifter: holdmybones: thespindrifter: As an O.G Salt Lifer....

If you have to advertise it, you're not it.

Lol.

Also, the whole thing is lame.

Lame? Two average guys came up with a viral idea, infected the locals with it, the townies got all jelly and bought into it, then it spread like wildfire and they cashed out while on top for the best possible offer. That is the farking American Dream®! That's awesomeness.

For the record, you will not find a Salt Life sticker on anything I own.

Yes. Lame. Just like "Jeep thing" stickers are lame and all other bumper/car stickers are lame.

Boats are cool. The ocean is great. Advertising your hobby as if it makes you (not you, you) some special breed of rugged individual is lame.

This applies to "country livin", "mountain life", and gun ownership.

What about "Coexist"?

Has an terrorist been on their way to killing someone and seen the Coexist sticker and thought, "oh wow.  You can spell 'coexist' using the symbol of my religion.  Maybe I should treat people as individuals and not kill them based on their belief system?"


"A lot of people don't like bumper stickers. I don't mind bumper stickers. To me a bumper sticker is a shortcut. It's like a little sign that says 'Hey, let's never hang out.'

- Demitri Martin
 
Sasquach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Every time I see that sticker on a car, the screwed up font makes me read it as "Slut Life"


CSB
First time I saw one of those I assumed it said "slut life"; I said out loud to the Mrs "I'm impressed she's owning it".
Wife says "the the hell are you talking about"
"That slut life sticker; way to take the word back"
"You think that elderly woman driving that Jeep calls herself a slut?"
"Maybe it's her daughter's car?"
"It says salt life doofus"
"Oh, makes a bit more sense....I guess. In fact, I like slut life better"
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Dont they have salt flats in the desert?


Let me put it to you like this: Midland is the most "Texass" place in Texass. There is a BOAT DEALERSHIP in this town that sells more boats than anyone else outside of Galveston; there is not a navigable body of water within 300 miles of this worthless caliché hellhole, so you may be wondering why on earth would anyone actually own a boat? It's bragging rights! Literally a status symbol. I am confident in stating that 95% of the boats in this town never, ever get used more than three times in their entire life. No one here ever goes on vacation on the water, it's all a great, big, motherfarking LIE. Maybe some of the Houstonian transplants might occasionally go home and use their boats, but that is a very small percentage of people here. Boats in yards in midland is equitable to broken down tractors in yards in Mississippi. Everyone has to have one, it's a keeping up with the Joneses thing.

AS for actual "salt", most of the saline is in the water table and gets pumped back down below the water table by drillers for fracking fluid. The closest thing to salt we have around here is some kind of gypsum precipitate that forms nearby just outside of Big Spring, and then far out beyond the western edge of the Permian there's the natron and potash mines out around Hobbs, Jal, and other nowhere towns in the extreme SE corner of New Mexico. I assure you, no one here who wears a Salt Life T-shirt that was born & raised here has any kind of actual experience with a legitimate 'salt life' of any kind.

Me? I have fished for my dinner in the ocean and St. Johns River on many occasions. I used to go shrimping at least 3 - 4 times a week to relieve stress. I was a beach comber and shoreline fossil collector for decades, longer than most of these inland turds have been breathing and longer than Salt Life was a company to be sure. Hell I remember a time when you could go out to the Jetties and bring home a solid 300 pounds of sheeps head, cod, flounder, red drum, sea bass, and sea robins in a single afternoon... those days are long gone as the coast has been completely over-fished.

I miss shrimping more than you can ever know; a cast net is a magical tool and it always gave me something for the effort.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sasquach: SuperChuck: Every time I see that sticker on a car, the screwed up font makes me read it as "Slut Life"

CSB
First time I saw one of those I assumed it said "slut life"; I said out loud to the Mrs "I'm impressed she's owning it".
Wife says "the the hell are you talking about"
"That slut life sticker; way to take the word back"
"You think that elderly woman driving that Jeep calls herself a slut?"
"Maybe it's her daughter's car?"
"It says salt life doofus"
"Oh, makes a bit more sense....I guess. In fact, I like slut life better"


I pointed out to my wife that I read those stickers as "Slut Life". Now she can't unsee it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.