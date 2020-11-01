 Skip to content
Train in Spijkenisse, The Netherlands breaks through barrier at the end of the line, driver will have a whale of a tail to tell
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whale of a Tale- 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea
Youtube 1HlSbzU1IiI
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bet that train operator's shorts were severely soiled after that.  They got lucky as all fark.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the sort of thing you normally see only in animated cartoons.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just surprised this didn't happen in Wales.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, I'm guessing whoever signed off on the structural engineering part of those art installations is feeling pretty good about their decision to overengineer the living shiat out of them.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Bet that train operator's shorts were severely soiled after that.  They got lucky as all fark.


Definitely dropped some fruit in their looms.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article written in American. Art saves lives.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You'd think there would be a fail-safe mechanism long before the train got to the whale tail.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Joe Kidd unimpressed

Joe Kidd 1972 - "A un train d'enfer"
Youtube S1UoBxzoEEM
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this gives me an idea for a new sex position. i wonder what Ice T would call it.
 
Obryn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA in English: ...a shark-tail-like art statue at the end of the rail.

Not even close.

/Talk about a whale tail fail.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
nytmare: You'd think there would be a fail-safe mechanism long before the train got to the whale tail.


This fail-safe has boggled railroading for decades

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikefinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: this gives me an idea for a new sex position. i wonder what Ice T would call it.


Kids are calling it a hotspot trein. It's when you have too much speed and wind up smashing a work of art.
 
The wonderful travels of a turd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: You'd think there would be a fail-safe mechanism long before the train got to the whale tail.


It's a yard at the end of the line. A place for parking trains that are off-duty. Those tend not to be covered by signaling systems.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.