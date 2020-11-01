 Skip to content
 
(News 12 Westchester)   Man tells everyone when he will be donating a kidney. So someone burglarized his apartment   (connecticut.news12.com) divider line
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure... where's the link to the gofundme?

/not sarcasm.
//just think this is another sob story donation circle jerk
///has no faith in people at all.
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That kid didn't give permission to donate his knee. Burglary justified.
 
weapon13
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Never put on social media that you are away from home, such as going on holiday..

Such a stupid thing to do to advertise that your home is empty. You might have well have a neon sign outside your home saying you're away, with an arrow pointing to the exact location your home..

Post that shiat after you come back.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
when the suspects heard the news, they used the opportunity to break into the couple's apartment with a screwdriver while the pair were having their surgeries.

Wait, so the couple each donated a kidney?

I mean, I think I know what they were trying to say but it's very poorly phrased.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

weapon13: Never put on social media that you are away from home, such as going on holiday..

Such a stupid thing to do to advertise that your home is empty. You might have well have a neon sign outside your home saying you're away, with an arrow pointing to the exact location your home..

Post that shiat after you come back.


Or just don't tell them about the 4 security-trained dobermans you're boarding at your house while you're gone - did I forget to mention that in my post?  Shiat - oops.

/yes, of course you'd have someone come over to walk/feed/play with them
//but the rest of the time they'd make fun reasons why people shouldn't be thieving pricks
///quite possibly prickless thieving pricks by the time the dogs got done
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My parents have a dope that lives down the street from them. He is too cheap to park his fifth wheel camper at storage lot so he parks it in his side yard. His house has been broken into three or four times because he can't figure out that the camper leaving is like turning on a giant neon sign saying the house is empty.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

W_Scarlet: Sure... where's the link to the gofundme?

/not sarcasm.
//just think this is another sob story donation circle jerk
///has no faith in people at all.


Funny you should ask...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ifky: My parents have a dope that lives down the street from them. He is too cheap to park his fifth wheel camper at storage lot so he parks it in his side yard. His house has been broken into three or four times because he can't figure out that the camper leaving is like turning on a giant neon sign saying the house is empty.


Yeah...my BIL has similar problems. He's a hoarder, so his garage is full of junk and trash. He keeps all his construction tools in his truck. It's been broken into twice so far and at least $50K worth of power tools and equipment stolen. Has it occurred to him to clean out the garage and store his tools in a safer place? No.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He should be glad no one took him to the Candy Mountain.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

weapon13: Never put on social media that you are away from home, such as going on holiday..

Such a stupid thing to do to advertise that your home is empty. You might have well have a neon sign outside your home saying you're away, with an arrow pointing to the exact location your home..

Post that shiat after you come back.


This. Social media is a great way to figure out who to burgle.
 
