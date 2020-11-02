 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   Dropping your pumpkin from a high place is more fun   (ky3.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dropped my "organic donation" off this morning, shortly after drinking my coffee. Like every other morning.

God help me if I ever manage to drop off a pumpkin.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll tell ya what's most fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Q104 Pumpkin Drop 2017
Youtube UYTTwJCpMe0
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
David Letterman quietly laughs in the corner.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as there isn't an interstate underneath subby.

https://www.wthr.com/article/news/loc​a​l/pumpkin-tossed-onto-i-70-smashes-car​-window-driver-ok/531-d04da383-9a32-41​ec-80f9-a2ef4586171f
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm in a high place right now.
 
