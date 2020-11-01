 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you wanted to know what your pee color means, urine luck   (mindbodygreen.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if it burns and is the color and consistency of mayonnaise?

/asking for a friend
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So purple is bad?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't eat the yellow snow.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if it glows bright pink like a neon sign?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they talking in a bowl of water, or a urine sample container.

Because dark urine is just fine, according to my last urine sampling. If it were dark in a toilet bowl then you've got concerns.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Death Valley they have color charts posted in the bathrooms/pit toilets do you can check your hydration.  FYI.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Are they talking in a bowl of water, or a urine sample container.

Because dark urine is just fine, according to my last urine sampling. If it were dark in a toilet bowl then you've got concerns.


Sampling? Like a flight?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take a handful of supplements before bed; multivitamin, boron, tribulus, ashwaganda, ZMA, and melatonin.

My pee is roughly the hue of a hypercolor T shirt in the morning.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure if I'm sick. My pee color is plaid.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that article was no help at all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also mine smells like chicken noodle when I'm losing weight :)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SometimesMalvertPeeRed.jpeg
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, argyle is right out, I suppose.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

What if it has sparkles?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time someone tells me I need to live a healthier life style I'll pee on them to show them my light yellow pee.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nothing about think pee?
I guess I better see a doctor.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know it could be that many colors however if you want to have fun and you live with somebody that you know pees in the middle of the night put some blue food coloring in there because maybe that water will turn the green?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So nothing about think pee?
I guess I better see a doctor.


Thick.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, it has to be liquid?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fun to block scripts and third-party junk on websites, because the assholes who developed TFA could not just put a damned photograph on the page, it had to be something fancy.  So the color chart was just a hot pink rectangle with no text.  I don't think I have ever had hot pink urine.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know brown was an option.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too busy screaming in agony to notice the color, so I assume I'm OK.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ate a bunch of beets.  Ready to forget about it and be confused later.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine is rainbowed, might be a unicorn.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a farking PATRIOT!  My pee is RED, WHITE, and BLUE motherfarker!!!!
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: Also mine smells like chicken noodle when I'm losing weight :)


Ketosis goodness?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it eats through the deck plates like the xenomorph blood in Alien?
 
deffuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown
What it means:There might be a fistula (aka an abnormal connection) between the urinary tract and the rectum or the bowels, Simma-Chiang says. It may also indicate blood in the urine, liver disease, kidney disease, or an infection.
What to do:Call a doctor or urologist to get this examined.

If you are old enough to be able to be able to read this article and never wondered why your brown pee smells like shiat, you might have bigger problems.  Congrats on surviving this long though.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: Smackledorfer: Also mine smells like chicken noodle when I'm losing weight :)

Ketosis goodness?


It doesn't matter if I'm doing low carb or not. If I'm averaging a pound every other day I get the smell from simply burning enough fat I presume.

Or I am putting myself in ketosis despite eating plenty of carbs, via exercise.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pee is the right color, but the flow has been a little heavier lately. Should probably get that checked out.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orneryredguy: Wait, it has to be liquid?


I suppose pee in the gas state of matter might be ok, but if it's solid, even if you've been tolerating the pain, I'd advise you to seek medical assistance.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.  I pee every morning at 6am on the dot, never been an issue.

My wife just wishes i'd roll outta bed first.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast: I'm too busy screaming in agony to notice the color, so I assume I'm OK.


Only beta-cucks scream in agony at the burning pain from peeing. Alpha males grin and bear it.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So purple is bad?


A friend of mine drank Pedialyte as a hangover cure on the recommendation of another friend. He neglected to tell him it would also turn his pee purple.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I didn't even know brown was an option.


One night at work I noticed my pee was distinctly brown. The next morning I woke up in intense pain, thinking my appendix had burst. Ten hours later I passed my first kidney stone.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I didn't even know brown was an option.


My pee was the color of iced tea just days before a very painful kidney stone.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Meh.  I pee every morning at 6am on the dot, never been an issue.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are there alternative names for a golden shower when the pee is blue or green?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 240x240]
What if it has sparkles?


You aren't supposed to drink the water in your glitter lamp....


Fark user imageView Full Size

30+ comments...And no Airplane reference...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Red pee in morning, farkers take warning.

Red pee at night, farkers delight.
 
rfenster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So purple is bad?


Porphyria can do that.  Not a nice disease.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: orneryredguy: Wait, it has to be liquid?

I suppose pee in the gas state of matter might be ok, but if it's solid, even if you've been tolerating the pain, I'd advise you to seek medical assistance.


Well, now I have to decide between treatment and my novelty whistling act.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mine is teal.  Does this mean I'm a Smurf?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's fun to block scripts and third-party junk on websites, because the assholes who developed TFA could not just put a damned photograph on the page, it had to be something fancy.  So the color chart was just a hot pink rectangle with no text.  I don't think I have ever had hot pink urine.


Maybe you haven't been trying enough!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 240x240]
What if it has sparkles?


Were you glitter bombed recently?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: RTOGUY: I didn't even know brown was an option.

One night at work I noticed my pee was distinctly brown. The next morning I woke up in intense pain, thinking my appendix had burst. Ten hours later I passed my first kidney stone.


What did you name it?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I didn't even know brown was an option.


Yep. Also, they forgot a factor in orange urine. If you drink lots of Rooibis tea, it will turn your urine a translucent version of Cleveland Browns orange.
 
