(The Local)   Austria to go into 'hard' new coronavirus lockdown 2.0 starting Tuesday. Good thing they're a nation surrounded by water as this won't be too difficult   (thelocal.at) divider line
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Germany to roll in the tanks as tradition? To ''help them'' just like last time.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
G'day Schweinehund.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ultravox - Vienna (Official Music Video) [Restored Version]
Youtube VVkHZz0WOqs
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The curfew, which is part of a package of measures that kick in at 12am on Tuesday morning, will be in place from 8pm and 6am every night until November 30th

Look at us, we're trying to make it look like we're helping!  Ignore the last time we did this and it didn't work.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The curfew, which is part of a package of measures that kick in at 12am on Tuesday morning, will be in place from 8pm and 6am every night until November 30th

Look at us, we're trying to make it look like we're helping!  Ignore the last time we did this and it didn't work.


They're doing it better than the United States is.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sis lives in Vienna. They're implementing a curfew - 8pm to 6am you're not allowed out or on public transportation without a reason i.e. legitimate emergency. There's a lot of dogs in town so you're allowed to be out late walking a dog.

/made a joke about showing your papers to the komissar
//brother in law jokingly suggested everyone wear an armband
///they're real sore when you talk about 20th century history over there
 
