 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   British panic-buyers, apparently off their trollies, return to strip supermarket shelves ahead of Covic Lockdown 2.0 (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.


Totally will.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year I learned that wartime rationing wasn't because there wasn't enough to go around -- it was to prevent hoarding.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.


I've been building up a 2-4 week supply of non-perishables for when it does.  Not a garage full or anything, but enough ramen, mac n cheese, etc to fill a regular Rubbermaid storage bin.

Now when school switches to remote after Xmas or if COVID is bad enough to actually interrupt the 'just in time' supply chain to our local grocery stores, we'll be ready.

/300,000 by New Year unless DRASTIC action is taken.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

Totally will.


Don't care. Got bidet.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess stores need to start putting the 'limit 3 per household' signs back up
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blimey.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

will.i.ain't: Nadie_AZ: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

Totally will.

Don't care. Got bidet.


That's too much in the other direction. You should care about bidet and bitomorrow.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many hundred times does the average Brit shiat per day?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cormee: How many hundred times does the average Brit shiat per day?


You have to remember, British "food".
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


I'm already seeing a shortage of my favorite pot ramen (Cup Noodles Teriyaki Beef Stir-Fry), and haven't seen any brand-name disinfectant wipes since before the Boom-Boom Time.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image

"Covic"?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I's a cognitive effect known as "Zero Risk Bias" and it's associated with people with limited risk management abilities. Rather than address overall risk they pick one, "deal" with that and by implication "deal" with all the other risks.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-ri​s​k_bias
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: [Fark user image 765x48]

"Covic"?


Canuck spelling. Ya know like tyre, coulour and the like. Eh?
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I guess stores need to start putting the 'limit 3 per household' signs back up


a lot of stores in the UK never got to the point where they could take them down.

And I wish I was kidding.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess they ran out of shopping bags too...

/That's a lot of bottled water
//Ever heard of a tap?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But I've been told by reasonable totally-not-a-jackass farkers that they're merely "stocking up" and "providing for their family for 60 days". That's not hoarding. And the supply chain can nimbly ramp up production to provide for the inevitable shortages created by those people who are doing the actual hoarding.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I guess stores need to start putting the 'limit 3 per household' signs back up


They never took them down in my grocery store.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

I've been building up a 2-4 week supply of non-perishables for when it does.  Not a garage full or anything, but enough ramen, mac n cheese, etc to fill a regular Rubbermaid storage bin.

Now when school switches to remote after Xmas or if COVID is bad enough to actually interrupt the 'just in time' supply chain to our local grocery stores, we'll be ready.

/300,000 by New Year unless DRASTIC action is taken.


Same. We don't have a ton of space to work with, but we're good for a few weeks when everyone freaks out again. Which was predictable a couple of months back.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, "Mountains of Toilet Roll" is the name of my Oasis cover band.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every trip for the last 4 months I have added a large pack of TP and paper towel to my cart. Fully stocked until 2022. Will do 1 more trip this week as the fear will bleed here. Speaking of fear.... premarkets open in 3 minutes.....

..........


Premarkets open....trending down but close to flat. WAT?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skyotter: This year I learned that wartime rationing wasn't because there wasn't enough to go around -- it was to prevent hoarding.


It also prevents a black market for forming for goods.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't believe nobody so far has blamed Trump.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We go to stage 2 safer at home restrictions on Wednesday.

Neighbor just got back from Costco, no TP to be found.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Nadie_AZ: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

Totally will.

Don't care. Got bidet

i use my hand and just splash some water on my hole
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dinodork: We go to stage 2 safer at home restrictions on Wednesday.

Neighbor just got back from Costco, no TP to be found.


What state?
 
endin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Coming to a store in the US again, near you.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.


Enjoy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Nadie_AZ: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

Totally will.

Don't care. Got bidet.


Those work well to refill large bottles of water as well.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [i.redd.it image 850x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

I've been building up a 2-4 week supply of non-perishables for when it does.  Not a garage full or anything, but enough ramen, mac n cheese, etc to fill a regular Rubbermaid storage bin.

Now when school switches to remote after Xmas or if COVID is bad enough to actually interrupt the 'just in time' supply chain to our local grocery stores, we'll be ready.

/300,000 by New Year unless DRASTIC action is taken.


Consider Wise Foods from Utah. They've got supplies like the mormons hoard, that are good for 20 years or more. Not a mormon, but I have a bunch of their buckets. Also, seeds. I would also pick up a portable camp stove and some white gas to heat up your dinner.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Dinodork: We go to stage 2 safer at home restrictions on Wednesday.

Neighbor just got back from Costco, no TP to be found.

What state?


Colorado.

I learned my lesson this spring and have enough to keep both ends of the digestive system happy for a few weeks.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dinodork: AsparagusFTW: Dinodork: We go to stage 2 safer at home restrictions on Wednesday.

Neighbor just got back from Costco, no TP to be found.

What state?

Colorado.

I learned my lesson this spring and have enough to keep both ends of the digestive system happy for a few weeks.


Nice!

In Michigan here we have "That Woman from Michigan" running things. She has been awesome. but I do not see her doing a round 2 on lockdown given the republican courts told her to shove it. The yokels won here. But when it gets bad, people will naturally isolate more at home.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kerr Avon: I's a cognitive effect known as "Zero Risk Bias" and it's associated with people with limited risk management abilities. Rather than address overall risk they pick one, "deal" with that and by implication "deal" with all the other risks.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zero-ris​k_bias


Zero-risk bias is a tendency to prefer the complete elimination of a risk in a sub-part even when alternative options produce a greater overall reduction in risk.[1]


So, what are the alternative options for individuals eliminating their dry goods supply fears, exactly?

I mean, it's obviously a dick move to others to buy up supplies in excess during disaster scenarios, but I don't see how the concept of zero risk bias applies here.

Solving all of problem A instead of making greater gains by partially solving problems A through D is a mistake. I don't see any real opportunity cost to the hoarder here.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I guess they ran out of shopping bags too...

/That's a lot of bottled water
//Ever heard of a tap?

[Fark user image image 850x574]


At that point, hammer in a sand point well and get a good filter
 
Devout_Follower_of_Fark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I guess they ran out of shopping bags too...

/That's a lot of bottled water
//Ever heard of a tap?

[Fark user image 850x574]


You wouldn't want to drink unfiltered british tap water...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Dinodork: AsparagusFTW: Dinodork: We go to stage 2 safer at home restrictions on Wednesday.

Neighbor just got back from Costco, no TP to be found.

What state?

Colorado.

I learned my lesson this spring and have enough to keep both ends of the digestive system happy for a few weeks.

Nice!

In Michigan here we have "That Woman from Michigan" running things. She has been awesome. but I do not see her doing a round 2 on lockdown given the republican courts told her to shove it. The yokels won here. But when it gets bad, people will naturally isolate more at home.


The cold may help or hurt.

I'm not sure yet with my neighborhood. No more weekly, mask less, outdoor party with 100+ people, but perhaps that still beats a dozen smaller indoor ones.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I don't see how the concept of zero risk bias applies here.


"I see 1,000 rolls of toilet paper. I can buy all of them. Eventually I will need them. I will waste none."
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd have bought all the cider and Buckfast.  The COVID could never kill me then....the alcohol poisoning would get me first.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.


I went to Target today and some of the essentials were starting to look a little barren. I think people are stocking up for the election.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: AsparagusFTW: Dinodork: AsparagusFTW: Dinodork: We go to stage 2 safer at home restrictions on Wednesday.

Neighbor just got back from Costco, no TP to be found.

What state?

Colorado.

I learned my lesson this spring and have enough to keep both ends of the digestive system happy for a few weeks.

Nice!

In Michigan here we have "That Woman from Michigan" running things. She has been awesome. but I do not see her doing a round 2 on lockdown given the republican courts told her to shove it. The yokels won here. But when it gets bad, people will naturally isolate more at home.

The cold may help or hurt.

I'm not sure yet with my neighborhood. No more weekly, mask less, outdoor party with 100+ people, but perhaps that still beats a dozen smaller indoor ones.


I used to live in Michigan and worked for the state for a bit (but, you know, Engler)...

We just had our first cold snap after a fall that was basically 10 weeks of August. Surprise surprise we're seeing a spike. I predicted restrictions ratcheting up after the election simply because the politicians didn't want to rish any pushback. So the day after....
 
Fissile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: kdawg7736: Not again. This probably will happen if America goes into another one.

I went to Target today and some of the essentials were starting to look a little barren. I think people are stocking up for the election.


The people who are stocking up for the election are at the gun shops.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.