(CNN)   Most children get lots of candy for Halloween. This girl gets a fifty foot pirate ship   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Cool  
706 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2020 at 4:23 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm jealous. I always wanted a pirate ship as a kid.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh, must be a "thing" this year. I just drove past a house with a pirate ship in the front, about half the size of this one. I've never seen one for Halloween before. I thought it seemed like a lot of material for a decoration...hope they built it to be broken down and stored easily.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow. Someone actually found the perfect use for that bigass Home Depot skeleton.
 
AntiSane
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only $3000? Only? LOL... that's a year of my car payments.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Double-edged sword - as a teenager she's not going to be able to use "You guys never ask me what I want, I never get anything it's all about you!" bullshiat worth a damn
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It's also been a rough year for a lot of people so we decided this would be a perfect opportunity to put a smile on people's face and just give them a sense of normalcy."

Yeah, building a massive pirate ship for your kid is totally normal.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You spent $3000 on your kid for Halloween?

Dude, you've got too much money.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Only $3000? Only? LOL... that's a year of my car payments.


Yeah but it's a Yugo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: AntiSane: Only $3000? Only? LOL... that's a year of my car payments.

Yeah but it's a Yugo


Oh wait, I thought you said 30
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's a pirate ship!" she exclaimed through a mouth full of candy.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby. It's sometimes a beautiful world if we look in the right places.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jmr61: You spent $3000 on your kid for Halloween? Dude, you've got too much money.


That's what I was thinking. Reasonably cost effective based on the photos? Lets face it he did it because he wanted it and was using his kid as a wish surrogate
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would report him to the HOA and county for building without a permit or safety certificates.
Bah-humbug.
 
