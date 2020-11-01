 Skip to content
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Letting the dog lead the way is always the way to walk a dog. Loki walks me on a 26 retractable leash which gives him a lot of freedom to lead. That Ellen Furlong knows her dogs.
 
ruudbob: Letting the dog lead the way is always the way to walk a dog. Loki walks me on a 26 retractable leash which gives him a lot of freedom to lead. That Ellen Furlong knows her dogs.


Indeed. Although our Inu is getting along in years these days and often starts lagging behind on our walks, which is when i stop to let him have a sniff around, then he's right back in front again.
 
I like my cats.  It's reassuring to know that someone will eat me when I'm dead.
 
"Steak, please.  Pre-digested, if possible."
 
My Penny is blind (SARDS at age 5), but one of the things that keeps her spirits up is going on nice long sniffy walks. We moved here after she lost her sight, but she's got the whole apartment mapped out in her head and a good chunk of the neighborhood too.

From walking any of my dogs over the years, I've learned that Point A and Point B are just abstractions. What matters is the smelling.
 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I love Thurber's writing (and drawings) of dogs.  Some of his best stuff.
 
Lochsteppe: My Penny is blind (SARDS at age 5), but one of the things that keeps her spirits up is going on nice long sniffy walks. We moved here after she lost her sight, but she's got the whole apartment mapped out in her head and a good chunk of the neighborhood too.

From walking any of my dogs over the years, I've learned that Point A and Point B are just abstractions. What matters is the smelling.


My last dog went blind. I didn't like pulling on his neck to guide him away from hazards. I found the Easy Walk harness was helpful as it turned his shoulders.
 
Reverend Horton Heat - Eat Steak
Youtube wQynViAF6Ds
 
Dogs are going just as crazy as humans during this pandemic. They're spending too much time with their owners.

In the last twenty years I've had only three times dogs try to bite me while jogging with two of the times in the last six months during the pandemic.

A quick kick to the head and the dog becomes completely passive. It looks at me and it's owner like it's completely confused.
 
My dog has a few basic needs, food, water, exercise and affection. He seems pretty happy when those are met.
 
NotARocketScientist: Lochsteppe: My Penny is blind (SARDS at age 5), but one of the things that keeps her spirits up is going on nice long sniffy walks. We moved here after she lost her sight, but she's got the whole apartment mapped out in her head and a good chunk of the neighborhood too.

From walking any of my dogs over the years, I've learned that Point A and Point B are just abstractions. What matters is the smelling.

My last dog went blind. I didn't like pulling on his neck to guide him away from hazards. I found the Easy Walk harness was helpful as it turned his shoulders.


Yeah, the harness collars are a lot better, I think. Despite being blind, she's very stubborn (dachshund), so sometimes she has to be dragged away from [a hole | spikes at eye level | another dog she thinks she's bigger than | nasty rotting food on the ground]. The harness collars make it a lot easier to lift or move her over gently without feeling like I'm choking her.

I like the Kurgo harnesses--they're pretty rugged.
 
