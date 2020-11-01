 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   You know the Trump trucks that attacked the Biden bus? They guessed the buses route, organized, and then waited by the side of the road until their target showed
Original Tweet:
 
Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.
 
Be a shame if someone followed them home after their next Klan meeting.

Be a real shame if they had faulty propane heating in their double wide trailers.
 
Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.


You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?
 
Lawlessness and Disorder
 
In one respect it's rather clever. You can't tear gas the highway.

Of course, these people could do whatever they and their blue lives matter friends in uniform wouldn't tear gas them anyway, but still
 
The campaign may need to take a hint from 'Slap Shot':

Makin' it look mean
Youtube IahDEcy9Ssc
 
Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?


They're cowards. They'll scurry back under their rock when there's no one to enable them
 
Premeditation and conspiracy bonuses to whatever charges if they do it again.
 
I can't believe the level of support for the "You're Fired" guy.

The stupidity and gullibility of these people is off the goddamn charts.
 
Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?


At least if Biden wins, we can have some kind of hope that the FBI and DHS might start taking the threat seriously again.

If we do have a Trump Lame Duck period, it's going to be really scary, because morons like this will have the idea they can overturn the results, and Trump for damn sure is going to be cheering them on the whole time. There will be deaths, no question in my mind.
 
Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?


No, but we'll no longer have a Justice Department condoning this crap either.
 
I wonder how they would have reacted if someone rolled coal on the whole line.
 
jayhawk88: Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?

At least if Biden wins, we can have some kind of hope that the FBI and DHS might start taking the threat seriously again.

If we do have a Trump Lame Duck period, it's going to be really scary, because morons like this will have the idea they can overturn the results, and Trump for damn sure is going to be cheering them on the whole time. There will be deaths, no question in my mind.


Sadly, this is true, but I think it will only be a few. Once a couple of their more insane members pull the trigger on an innocent person, the rest of them will lose their stomach for it. They're all basically cowards, after all. That's why they like Trump, because he tells them they're tough, but once they get a taste of what actually doing a tough thing feels like, it'll scare the shiat out of them.

So, I think there will be violence for a few days after Trump loses, and then they'll go home and go back to just biatching about the Libruls from the safety of their couches and shooting ranges.
 
And if Biden was serious about a campaign stop in Texas, that bus would have gone ahead anyways. The Freedom Riders did.

That would have sent a message that they were standing up to these people and their tactics.
 
Nadie_AZ: And if Biden was serious about a campaign stop in Texas, that bus would have gone ahead anyways. The Freedom Riders did.

That would have sent a message that they were standing up to these people and their tactics.


Canceling it, and calling out the reckless, potentially criminal behavior of Trump supporters, and Dump's subsequent glorification of their act will generate more positive publicity for Biden.
 
ISIS couldn't have done it better.
 
Well, except for a higher body count.
 
MrBallou: So, I think there will be violence for a few days after Trump loses, and then they'll go home and go back to just biatching about the Libruls from the safety of their couches and shooting ranges.


If he loses.  The GOP may help him steal this election.
 
Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.


The GOP is.
And they will go.
Quiet or kicking and screaming.
Don't matter.

They are done
 
Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?


Yeah but you'll get to say "He's still your president" which pisses them off waaay more than it would to a Biden supporter.
 
The real question is, how many plate numbers are visible in that video?
 
the mental gymnastics in that thread trying to claim nothing happened are ridiculous, when it's coming from the same people that claim because billy bob's wife's sister's neighbor's cousin once saw a picture calling someone an antifa proves democrats hate america is perfectly reasonable
 
Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?


Defeat isn't certain for them.  No matter what the voters say, even if Democrats win in a landslide the gop is going to try to fight in their stacked courts.
 
toraque: Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?

Defeat isn't certain for them.  No matter what the voters say, even if Democrats win in a landslide the gop is going to try to fight in their stacked courts.


What are they gonna do? Serious question.
 
Ain't no difference here except the flag they're flying

nypost.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea: Ain't no difference here except the flag they're flying

[nypost.com image 850x566]


toyotas are less popular as well
 
cameroncrazy1984: toraque: Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?

Defeat isn't certain for them.  No matter what the voters say, even if Democrats win in a landslide the gop is going to try to fight in their stacked courts.

What are they gonna do? Serious question.


They're doing everything they can to invalidate ballots from Democratic areas in the courts.

The Texas GOP is suing to throw out 127,000 votes from a heavily Democratic county.

Republicans are suing Nevada to stop counting mail-in ballots until they can 'observe' how signatures are matches

Republicans shift from challenging rules to preparing to challenge individual ballots. GOP: "If election officials aren't providing transparency that the law demands or we are unable to resolve disputes over certain ballots or procedures, then we will litigate as necessary."

"The mask is off. This isn't about rooting out any mythical voter fraud. It never was," Dunn said. "This is about raw power and obtaining power by any means necessary."

In Minnesota, all ballots received after election day (regardless of postmark) are to be set aside 'in case' they are invalidated.

Republicans gear up for day-of and post-Election Day litigation.  "Republican Party officials say they're already looking to Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Nevada as likely battlegrounds for post-election lawsuits if the results are close."

They're also laying the ground work for lawsuits with their own malfeasance:

California Republican Party Admits It Placed Misleading Ballot Boxes Around State Please don't try to tell me anyone thinks the Republicans won't stoop to using this as an argument for why the California election will be illegitimate.

Voter intimidation is growing under Trump's encouragement. Anything that reduces confidence in the legitimacy of the election plays into his hands.

They spent the last decade packing the courts and finished up with ramming an ignorant sexual attacker and a psycho religious nut on the Supreme Court, just for this.

Bush v. Gore in 2000 was a lesson they didn't forget.
 
Prob orchestrated by the Biden campaign to make Trump supporters look bad.
 
Traitors and terrorists
 
They are just using the same skills they learned back in the 50s and 60s when they used to ambush Freedom Rider buses.
 
Has the truck driver been charged with vehicular assault yet? If not then maybe the NTSB should have a little chat with the state troopers about how their funding is tied to actually keeping interstate highways safe?
 
no1curr: Gubbo: Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.

You spelled years wrong.

You think these people are going to gracefully accept defeat and then take a moment to ponder the choices they made?

They're cowards. They'll scurry back under their rock when there's no one to enable them


The Big Lebowski - These Men Are Cowards Scene (10/12) | Movieclips
Youtube 1M6oW6a0iAw
 
Flincher: Be a shame if someone followed them home after their next Klan meeting.

Be a real shame if they had faulty propane heating in their double wide trailers.


There's the peaceful non violent left....

I'm sorry that trump and his incredible campaign machine is making the dream of a Biden presidency die a little more every day...

Try harder next time
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Then CALL the cops from that jurisdiction you lying sack of pork.

Farking pigs man.

#ACAB
 
I used to see this in Panama.  There would be these convoys of different parties (they have more than two). Strangely, they were respectful of each other except the communists.  Everyone hated them.
 
wantingout: Prob orchestrated by the Biden campaign to make Trump supporters look bad.


Ridiculous.   This is obviously an antifa false flag operation, with the funding and trucks provided by Soros & the Clintons.
 
Kornchex: The real question is, how many plate numbers are visible in that video?


Good point. Would be a damn shame if someone found out where they lived and made those $800 tires go Psssssssssssshhhh.
 
markie_farkie: Nadie_AZ: And if Biden was serious about a campaign stop in Texas, that bus would have gone ahead anyways. The Freedom Riders did.

That would have sent a message that they were standing up to these people and their tactics.

Canceling it, and calling out the reckless, potentially criminal behavior of Trump supporters, and Dump's subsequent glorification of their act will generate more positive publicity for Biden.


Exactly. While folks are freezing stranded at a Trump rally, the Biden/Harris campaign paid attention to public safety (as well as the staff).
 
SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 614x133]

Then CALL the cops from that jurisdiction you lying sack of pork.

Farking pigs man.

#ACAB


I'd bet it would be his jurisdiction or mutual aid if that mean old Biden bumped one of those Trump trucks and knocked some chrome loose.
 
captainN: Flincher: Be a shame if someone followed them home after their next Klan meeting.

Be a real shame if they had faulty propane heating in their double wide trailers.

There's the peaceful non violent left....

I'm sorry that trump and his incredible campaign machine is making the dream of a Biden presidency die a little more every day...

Try harder next time


Awww... did you lose your fark username too Mr. 3 weeks ago?
 
captainN: Flincher: Be a shame if someone followed them home after their next Klan meeting.

Be a real shame if they had faulty propane heating in their double wide trailers.

There's the peaceful non violent left....

I'm sorry that trump and his incredible campaign machine is making the dream of a Biden presidency die a little more every day...

Try harder next time


You steal this election and you'll find out just how little tolerance we have. You can make bank on that pal.
 
Right wing domestic terrorism is going to be a daily occurrence for the next few years.

Here's hoping Biden's administration won't back down and try each and every one of these farkers as TERRORISTS and not the mindset of a random occurrence, no need to think there's anyone like this/these individuals.
 
The Four Ringer: captainN: Flincher: Be a shame if someone followed them home after their next Klan meeting.

Be a real shame if they had faulty propane heating in their double wide trailers.

There's the peaceful non violent left....

I'm sorry that trump and his incredible campaign machine is making the dream of a Biden presidency die a little more every day...

Try harder next time

You steal this election and you'll find out just how little tolerance we have. You can make bank on that pal.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't we all just lighten up?
 
Fark right wingers still won't call it terrorism.
 
WTF

I was told it was perfectly legit to have protest on a highway.

Which is it? You can't have it both ways. You can try...
 
It's not like the route would've been secret.  There's really only one way for a bus to get from San Antonio to Austin, and it goes right through these assholes backyard in New Braunfels.
 
Private_Citizen: Planning, organizing, and laying in wait. And instead of calling it domestic terrorism, Trump applauded it.

As a country, we're in for a Very rough next couple of months.


Just that long?  We may need to ask Cuba if we can expand Gitmo to house roughly 30-60 million people.
 
It's not too hard to guess where a political candidate might end up.  Here in the Detroit Metropolitan area, Trump flies in to DTW, takes I-94 to I-75 to M-59 to the Van Dyke expressway, to get to a VFW hall in Washington Township that holds maybe 200 people max.  And after two and a half hours, he goes back.  It screws up traffic for like 20,000 people always at the worst time because they shut down the freeway entrances and exits.  I've given Trump and Half-Scoop the finger plenty of times while waiting in a traffic jam he caused.
 
captainN: Flincher: Be a shame if someone followed them home after their next Klan meeting.

Be a real shame if they had faulty propane heating in their double wide trailers.

There's the peaceful non violent left....

I'm sorry that trump and his incredible campaign machine is making the dream of a Biden presidency die a little more every day...

Try harder next time


Why do you think the left is peaceful?

Thats some stupid right-wing propaganda to cover up for shiat like this.
 
