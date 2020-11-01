 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   From the "WTF?" file: exorcism has become more prevalent around the world, including here in the United States. Linda Blair unavailable for comment   (apnews.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Busy, busy, busy.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there's a big one on Tuesday.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure they said "exorcism" and not "exercising"?

::Looks around::

Nevermind.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't doing a very good job.
Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, and Cardi B are still here.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: I hear there's a big one on Tuesday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like civilization has a series of controls built in, and every time we start to outgrow some idiocy or superstition too much it resets back to factory settings. People suck.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish priests are in short supply
Kyuss - Demon Cleaner
Youtube _o8Qqfu1pwQ
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the most rapidly-growing pastime of American Roman Catholics has been to point at Evangelicals and scream, "Look at how weird THOSE people are!"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are farking morons who lost their ability to reason when they realized that they could buy an entire fantasy life, made to order. USA! USA!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly there has been an increase in stupidity and the openly stupid and gullible, so yeah.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 410x231]


Damn, her assets even look good in black and white.

/I know, check back in 2035.
//Gravity's a biatch.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Linda Blair now runs a dog rescue in the LA area.  Check it out: http://www.lindablairworldheart.org/
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: LewDux: [Fark user image image 410x231]

Damn, her assets even look good in black and white.

/I know, check back in 2035.
//Gravity's a biatch.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Americans are farking morons who lost their ability to reason when they realized that they could buy an entire fantasy life, made to order. USA! USA!


To be fair, the whole american dream is sort of b.s.
Especially when you consider that Benjamin Franklin saw people as cannon fodder that would add mortar to the bricks to build this nation.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: cryinoutloud: Americans are farking morons who lost their ability to reason when they realized that they could buy an entire fantasy life, made to order. USA! USA!

To be fair, the whole american dream is sort of b.s.
Especially when you consider that Benjamin Franklin saw people as cannon fodder that would add mortar to the bricks to build this nation.


"It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe in it." -George Carlin
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: waxbeans: cryinoutloud: Americans are farking morons who lost their ability to reason when they realized that they could buy an entire fantasy life, made to order. USA! USA!
To be fair, the whole american dream is sort of b.s.
Especially when you consider that Benjamin Franklin saw people as cannon fodder that would add mortar to the bricks to build this nation.
"It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe in it." -George Carlin


Well, I know. How long have I been carrying on about how the entire thing is a farking commercial and a lie?
Then 99% of the comments on this site are about how everyone is trying to fulfill their American Dream, and how they expect it to come true for them. About how they're moving on, moving forward, and always--getting more.

That's why I conclude that even words have no meaning anymore, and everyone is totally fine living in this fantasy land. Only money and status means anything.

And then you wonder why its falling apart (and it is--at long last, gloriously, faster than even i dreamed of), and I have no sympathy for anyone. You went to college and all you learned was how to make it PAY OFF.

So take your cheap plastic country and shove it up your butts. Everything in it is a fake, including the people.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jakatta - American Dream
Youtube VPiBLyrxXeg
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just came to say that in 2020 this doesn't seem all that unreasonable. When s**** this bad throw everything you got at it.

/ More Katy Perry gifs pls
// Less depressing thoughts
/// Not that they aren't justified
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Exorcise This Wasteland
Youtube Z1CYm1Y38gw
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well duh: Psychologists/psychiatrists are expensive, most health plans don't adequately cover mental health, and plenty of anti-science X-tians STILL think demons exist.  It's surprising that we don't have government subsidized exorcisms, they way we're heading in the US.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: I just came to say that in 2020 this doesn't seem all that unreasonable. When s**** this bad throw everything you got at it.

/ More Katy Perry gifs pls
// Less depressing thoughts
/// Not that they aren't justified


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When logic and reason are tools of patriarchal oppression, and we have to do our best to decolonize math, you have to expect a return to traditional styles.
And... look around. Plagues and storms and riots, it's not like science is doing a great job.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems very on brand for 2020. The whole year is cursed
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: When logic and reason are tools of patriarchal oppression, and we have to do our best to decolonize math, you have to expect a return to traditional styles.
And... look around. Plagues and storms and riots, it's not like science is doing a great job.


And I see this has been correctly identified as the failure of the American Dream. The sooner people abandon these foolish attempts to better themselves and get back to real living the better.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One reason is that the USCCB published "Exorcisms and Related Supplications" in English for the first time, making it available only in the last four years or so. Before 2016, it was published only in Latin.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems pretty obvious to me that we are devolving as a species.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Majin_Buu: waxbeans: cryinoutloud: Americans are farking morons who lost their ability to reason when they realized that they could buy an entire fantasy life, made to order. USA! USA!
To be fair, the whole american dream is sort of b.s.
Especially when you consider that Benjamin Franklin saw people as cannon fodder that would add mortar to the bricks to build this nation.
"It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe in it." -George Carlin

Well, I know. How long have I been carrying on about how the entire thing is a farking commercial and a lie?
Then 99% of the comments on this site are about how everyone is trying to fulfill their American Dream, and how they expect it to come true for them. About how they're moving on, moving forward, and always--getting more.

That's why I conclude that even words have no meaning anymore, and everyone is totally fine living in this fantasy land. Only money and status means anything.

And then you wonder why its falling apart (and it is--at long last, gloriously, faster than even i dreamed of), and I have no sympathy for anyone. You went to college and all you learned was how to make it PAY OFF.

So take your cheap plastic country and shove it up your butts. Everything in it is a fake, including the people.


All that energy wasted on being miserable all the time. What a life you must lead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was just reading in one of my books of fantastic furry factoids that 500,000 Italians visit an exorcist each year. exorcisms a year. Are you surprised? Bunga! Bunga!
 
squidloe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Majin_Buu: waxbeans: cryinoutloud: Americans are farking morons who lost their ability to reason when they realized that they could buy an entire fantasy life, made to order. USA! USA!
To be fair, the whole american dream is sort of b.s.
Especially when you consider that Benjamin Franklin saw people as cannon fodder that would add mortar to the bricks to build this nation.
"It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe in it." -George Carlin

Well, I know. How long have I been carrying on about how the entire thing is a farking commercial and a lie?
Then 99% of the comments on this site are about how everyone is trying to fulfill their American Dream, and how they expect it to come true for them. About how they're moving on, moving forward, and always--getting more.

That's why I conclude that even words have no meaning anymore, and everyone is totally fine living in this fantasy land. Only money and status means anything.

And then you wonder why its falling apart (and it is--at long last, gloriously, faster than even i dreamed of), and I have no sympathy for anyone. You went to college and all you learned was how to make it PAY OFF.

So take your cheap plastic country and shove it up your butts. Everything in it is a fake, including the people.


You put way too much stock in your words and Fark. But your posts are always a fun read. Keep up the good work.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Other fun facts:  Angel fish have black-lined stomachs so that they aren't given away by luminescent prey they swallow.

Chicken, Alaska was originally meant to be Ptarmigan but they couldn't agree on the spelling.

The first Skyscraper won the Epsom Derby in 1789. It was a horse, of course, of course.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Studies show that miserable employees are the ones doing most of the work. If you see a happy employee, they are the boss' pet.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems somehow fitting to use exorcism to rid a community of lingering antifa evil like they did in Portland. "I know, let's use pretend magic to get rid of an imaginary enemy!" Do they roll 10-sided dice to determine whether or not the demon dies or flees?
 
