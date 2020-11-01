 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Well, are you avoiding other people at all times? No? Then there's your answer   (msn.com) divider line
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'd help if we had any kind of competent contact tracing.

Someone I work with had it and none of the rest of us knew until after she came back to work. We just knew she was "out sick". Would have been nice to know so we could go get tested.

Thankfully no one else has gotten sick so she doesn't seem to have spread it around at work at least.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gone are the days when Americans could easily understand the virus by tracking rising case numbers back to discrete sources - the crowded factory, the troubled nursing home, the rowdy bar.

those days were gone in march when states that were trying to get thing under control couldn't effectively trace contacts.  once it got to states that didn't care, any hope was gone
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"


For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We couldn't pay people for two lousy months to just stay the f*ck home because we need weapons for space wars or summat.

So now we reap what those asshole R's have sown.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That outbreak was extinguished months ago

No. Just no.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a goddamned airborne virus.  So of course people don't know where they are picking it up because they keep on going to work and school and Walmart.  Had a contractor in your house to fix the furnace?  There's a vector.  Friends visiting?  There's a vector.  Person at the drive through window with their nose uncovered?  There's a vector.  Go inside of any space where a maskless covidiot spent time right before you?  There's a vector.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe because you met someone who had the virus, going out on a limb here.
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's a goddamned airborne virus.  So of course people don't know where they are picking it up because they keep on going to work and school and Walmart.  Had a contractor in your house to fix the furnace?  There's a vector.  Friends visiting?  There's a vector.  Person at the drive through window with their nose uncovered?  There's a vector.  Go inside of any space where a maskless covidiot spent time right before you?  There's a vector.


I'm a vector
She's a vector
He's a vector
Wouldn't you like to be a vector too?
... too late, you"re a vector ...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in America has one remedy: everybody sits home for two months.  Those that can't or won't can ride those two month out in a camp.  Worked for China.  SARS-CoV-2 is turning out to be for the Chinese as VJ Day was for the United States.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been avoiding people as best I can, no social stuff. Only time I've been around people is doctor visits, going to the grocery store and work. Work makes me the most nervous, some people there have been very risky. I hair avoid people as best I can and hope the UV filters do their job.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
but i have to go to church, and the gym in 26 minutes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rick Romero is running for mayor.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

August11: SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"

For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.


I suspect you do not shop Wal Mart, much less on a regular basis. I've witnessed it. The bulk of the 'murican population need work.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in America has one remedy: everybody sits home for two months.  Those that can't or won't can ride those two month out in a camp.  Worked for China.  SARS-CoV-2 is turning out to be for the Chinese as VJ Day was for the United States.


We are mostly willing.

We are completely unable, financially.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of articles quoting people that say they did everything right and still got sick. No, motherfarker, you didn't do everything right. You slipped up somewhere. I've been staying home except for going to the grocery store every 2 weeks (and wearing a mask and goggles when I do, as well as wiping down everything I bring home with alcohol, and taking a thorough shower and changing before I sit down anywhere), touched no one but my wife, and not let anyone in my house since March. You, however, took a risk somewhere. It's just one night out! It's just one hug! It's just one haircut! I know I shouldn't touch my face when I'm at the gas station and my nose itches but it's just one scratch! And that's how you got sick.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

August11: SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"

For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

August11: For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.


I used to work with the public, running a cash register in a gas station during college.  While there, I encountered a significant cross-section of society.

I never shared your illusions.  Even then (the mid 80s), I was aware that most people were alive only because society/civilization protected people from themselves.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: Work makes me the most nervous, some people there have been very risky.


Same here.  The worst part of being a part of a municipal bureaucracy is that despite being a site supervisor, I actually have little control over the site because Facilities treats all municipal sites as their own play lands.  Sometimes showing up whenever they want for things I didn't request in work orders, sometimes sneaking into buildings while avoiding me.  Which means constantly yelling at Facilities workers and one of the foreman about them not wearing masks inside of the buildings here.  And since HR is more or less trying to hide information on positive tests, I simply won't know if someone from Facilities walked around in the buildings maskless before I showed up in the mornings.  So there is a strict policy of masks on at all times, from the moment employees leave their cars to the moment they get back in their cars.  Coffee breaks have to be done inside of personal vehicles, since masks are not allowed to be removed inside buildings for coffee breaks.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got the government sponsored Covid lite in Oct 2019 . Social distancing wasn't a thing back then .
 
uck It
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suicides are higher in many areas than covid deaths.  Subby, you are proposing a cure worse than the disease.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We tend to assume that the people closest to us have a similar worldview and thus assess risk similarly. That's simply not true. If your family unit consists of more than just you, then there's someone who is taking this more seriously than the other(s) and someone who is it taking it less seriously.

Where did you get it, Mr. Mask-at-all-times-and-groceries-delive​red? For starters, you should ask your wife and kids what they've really been up to.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well when you're state is being run by a moran and a Sarah Palin in waiting , you may want tut o reconsider your ballot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uck It: Suicides are higher in many areas than covid deaths.  Subby, you are proposing a cure worse than the disease.


COVID-19 has outpaced suicides and the flu in New Mexico, and New Mexico is one of the highest suicide rate places in the USA.  So cut it out, plague rat.
 
Endus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"


The suggestion is that you develop an in-group of up to 10 friends and family you can be unmasked around.
They think that means they can have small parties.
What it really means is that this group of 10 can't interact with anyone outside that 10.  The same 10.  These circles of 10 need to be separate, distinct circles; if you start Venn Diagramming them, there's no separation and everyone gets farking sick.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When Covid reared it's head--I rented a place in the mountains.
Stayed home, town for necessities once or twice a month, mask worn everywhere, wipe down of everythng coming into the house.
Every one of us renters took all the precautions.

Landlord smoked weed with his sick friend.
And, then did it again a week later when his friend was coughing, wheezing and spitting phlegm into the garbage can.
He never told any of us about it until one of the renter's stopped by to pick up his mail.

Now we've all been exposed.
We are all furious.
"The friend" won't get tested because he's "afraid to find out the result."
WTF???
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It's a goddamned airborne virus.  So of course people don't know where they are picking it up because they keep on going to work and school and Walmart.  Had a contractor in your house to fix the furnace?  There's a vector.  Friends visiting?  There's a vector.  Person at the drive through window with their nose uncovered?  There's a vector.  Go inside of any space where a maskless covidiot spent time right before you?  There's a vector.


Now with helpful pic of what a vector might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"You can swing a cat and hit someone who has got it,"

Well then don't be in cat-swinging range of them.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: August11: For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.

I used to work with the public, running a cash register in a gas station during college.  While there, I encountered a significant cross-section of society.

I never shared your illusions.  Even then (the mid 80s), I was aware that most people were alive only because society/civilization protected people from themselves.


And weirdly, those same people that benefit the most from society protecting them from themselves, have been voting against those social safeguards for decades because "freedom".
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

uck It: Suicides are higher in many areas than covid deaths.  Subby, you are proposing a cure worse than the disease.


Wrong. Suicides may be up/increasing, but they have a long way to go to get near COVID numbers.

https://save.org/about-suicide/suicid​e​-facts/

https://covidtracking.com/data/charts​/​us-daily-deaths
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

August11: SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"

For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.


As a generally positive person who tends to like the people I interact with, I've been surprised by the number of times a week that, in 2020, I find myself saying, "I hate everyone."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NobleHam: "You can swing a cat and hit someone who has got it,"

Well then don't be in cat-swinging range of them.


What swinging cats may look like, Daddy-O.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would but your mom keeps stopping by.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Gone are the days when Americans could easily understand the virus by tracking rising case numbers back to discrete sources - the crowded factory, the troubled nursing home, the rowdy bar.

those days were gone in march when states that were trying to get thing under control couldn't effectively trace contacts.  once it got to states that didn't care, any hope was gone


Yup. And 5 people I know that practiced distancing and such like a religion got sick. One died.
 
doomsdayaddams [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: We tend to assume that the people closest to us have a similar worldview and thus assess risk similarly. That's simply not true. If your family unit consists of more than just you, then there's someone who is taking this more seriously than the other(s) and someone who is it taking it less seriously.

Where did you get it, Mr. Mask-at-all-times-and-groceries-delive​red? For starters, you should ask your wife and kids what they've really been up to.


We had been working in the assumption that all of us- -me, my college-daughter, her dad, and his current wife- - were isolating completely, so daugher's going back and forth between houses was no issue. Yesterday, daughter learned that her stepmom had been planning to sneak out to a bar to hang with friends. What the actual fark?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: August11: SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"

For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.

I suspect you do not shop Wal Mart, much less on a regular basis. I've witnessed it. The bulk of the 'murican population need work.


I've been to Walmart once.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: It'd help if we had any kind of competent contact tracing.


Sort of. The immediate issue is that if the virus prevalence is high enough (i.e. the rate in the population), contact tracing becomes a waste of time - there's just no way to stay on top of what is essentially an exponentially increasing number of cases and case contacts.

If you can get the case numbers down to manageable levels and really then only trace out clusters, then absolutely - contact tracing is critically important. But unless these communities start taking more aggressive actions (mandatory mask use, curfews, closures, etc...) there's just no way for contract tracers to stay ahead of it.

Stay safe, Farkers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

August11: SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"

For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.


Yes, I have recently discovered that living and working for 35 years in a city with two large institutes of higher education, several world class museums, and a place that builds robots that explore other planets, tends to inflate one's estimate of the average intelligence of American citizens.

I need to get out more.

/on second thought, nah
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: When Covid reared it's head--I rented a place in the mountains.
Stayed home, town for necessities once or twice a month, mask worn everywhere, wipe down of everythng coming into the house.
Every one of us renters took all the precautions.

Landlord smoked weed with his sick friend.
And, then did it again a week later when his friend was coughing, wheezing and spitting phlegm into the garbage can.
He never told any of us about it until one of the renter's stopped by to pick up his mail.

Now we've all been exposed.
We are all furious.
"The friend" won't get tested because he's "afraid to find out the result."
WTF???


What kind of dead head does puff, puff, pass anymore?  Well i may have answered my own question. Never go with a hippy to any location.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

uck It: Suicides are higher in many areas than covid deaths.  Subby, you are proposing a cure worse than the disease.


Roughly 48,000 Americans committed suicide in 2018, the last year for which we have complete statistics. That's an annual rate of roughly 14 per 100,000 residents.

In contrast, through about eight months of this year, COVID has killed about 230,000 Americans. That's an annual rate of roughly 110 per 100,000 residents.

If you are correct that suicides are higher than COVID deaths, then on average, the rate of suicide in this country has gone up almost 800% since February of this year. The country with the highest highest suicide rate on record (Guyana) only had 30 suicides per 100,000 residents. If you're looking for an analogue to America since Guyana is a tiny place, Russia had 26.5 suicides per 100,000 residents. Suffice it to say that if our suicide rate had skyrocketed to four times what Russia has, already a rate about double America's, our public health officials would know about it and be screaming about suicide as much as they're actually screaming about COVID.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Buckaroo Beeblebrox: NM Volunteer: It's a goddamned airborne virus.  So of course people don't know where they are picking it up because they keep on going to work and school and Walmart.  Had a contractor in your house to fix the furnace?  There's a vector.  Friends visiting?  There's a vector.  Person at the drive through window with their nose uncovered?  There's a vector.  Go inside of any space where a maskless covidiot spent time right before you?  There's a vector.

I'm a vector
She's a vector
He's a vector
Wouldn't you like to be a vector too?
... too late, you"re a vector ...


🎶I have the rona
They have the rona
I am the VECTOR!
Goo goo ga-joo!🎶
 
uck It
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: uck It: Suicides are higher in many areas than covid deaths.  Subby, you are proposing a cure worse than the disease.

COVID-19 has outpaced suicides and the flu in New Mexico, and New Mexico is one of the highest suicide rate places in the USA.  So cut it out, plague rat.


Fine, I'll cherry pick data too.  My county has seen a spike in suicides that exceeds covid deaths by a large margin as well as a large increase in mental illness.  The point, being your proposal for solitary confinement of the populous is unnecessarily dangerous and cruel for many vulnerable populations.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

August11: SoupGuru: That's the infuriating part. "We just had a couple of close friends over for Tyler's birthday. Then went out for dinner - but they were socially distancing the tables! Then the first store didn't have what we needed so we went to another one to get the chips for when our close friends come over to watch the game later. I have no idea why this virus continues to spread!"

For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.


It's like they say: we have to retire the phrase "avoid it like the plague" cuz it turns out people don't actually do that.

Sorta like how we used to say "I'm sober as a judge." And then one of them confessed an affinity for beer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nope, no idea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I caught some nasty respiratory infection two weeks ago and am still recovering, and my family showed symptoms starting a day or two later. Tested negative for Covid, although symptoms still match that better than any other possibilities. I still have no idea where I got it.

I've been going into work about once a week for the things I can't do remotely, which is similar to what other people have been doing, so the building is 20-25% occupied at any time. Everyone wears masks and distances if they're in any shared space (hallways, bathrooms, etc.) and avoids those areas as much as possible, and I'm unaware of anyone else with symptoms.

I've been doing curbside pickup of groceries and take-out for months. Still disinfect the outside of those bags before bringing them into the house, even though there's little evidence for surface transmission.  My family hasn't gone to indoor or outdoor gathering areas in months, except hiking trails, with masks, stepping at least 10 feet off the trail when we pass others. We've seen one other family socially in that time who have taken similar precautions, and they never showed any symptoms.

Whether or not this was Covid, it's scary that I caught something. I'm up against the margins of what I can realistically do to keep myself safe.

And yes, since that time we've interacted with literally no one, so hopefully this particular chain of infection stops here. Friends have dropped groceries at our door, I've avoided the few work things that require me to be there in person, etc. My family literally hasn't left the property except to drive around in the car and stop nowhere to alleviate a bit of stir crazy.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Wave Of Anal Fury: August11: For a large part of my adult years I naively thought that people were generally intelligent. And if they were unintelligent, they strived to do their best. The overall response to this pandemic has crushed my naïveté and my soul.

I used to work with the public, running a cash register in a gas station during college.  While there, I encountered a significant cross-section of society.

I never shared your illusions.  Even then (the mid 80s), I was aware that most people were alive only because society/civilization protected people from themselves.

And weirdly, those same people that benefit the most from society protecting them from themselves, have been voting against those social safeguards for decades because "freedom".


And are (probably) the ones dying from COVID in the greatest numbers.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: NobleHam: "You can swing a cat and hit someone who has got it,"

Well then don't be in cat-swinging range of them.

What swinging cats may look like, Daddy-O.



Guy at the bottom, sitting on the cushion: "Dat ass!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
[shrug]

I pretty much do what I always do. I go shopping, I come home. I visit family and a few friends. But since I live alone and don't need to go to bars as people seem to need to do, I'm not worried.

Any time people get in groups of more than ten where they lack ventilation, they risk contracting the virus IF anyone in the group has it.

If we truly want to beat this, we'd realize that the virus isn't "everywhere", it's in infected people; and we would not be quarantining everyone, we'd be quarantining infected people.

And we'd be doing that not by mandating masks and shutting everything down, but by providing free testing and encouraging everyone to get tested weekly, and providing funding for employers to allow workers who test positive to stay home for two weeks.

The virus is not magic. It has to come from an infected person. A roomful of uninfected people could sit together without masks and be perfectly safe. It's this idea that it could appear from anywhere and magically kill anyone that's got us paralyzed.
 
