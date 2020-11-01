 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at a wedding   (fark.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we just do this a few weeks ago?

A friend related this quick story a few years ago after his niece got married.  They had a simple wedding/justice of the peace/nobody but a couple of friends there, but had a big backyard reception.  He told me that he was talking to the father of the groom who was really excited about the reception because "It gives me a chance to wear my 'good' Led Zeppelin t-shirt..."

/the mental image you're forming of him is probably pretty accurate
//groom moved out/escaped years before
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Didn't we just do this a few weeks ago?


5 or 6; it was either the weekend after my best friend's anniversary or the one after that (9/17), and I was telling stories about her wedding.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this one feels very recently repeat-y. Ah well.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We kept our wedding pretty simple and cheap.  Reception was in my parent's yard.
We also were able to get the church for the ceremony free!  Of course, we had to spend six months pretending we wanted to join the Mormons, but we got the cutest flower girl and a free church for the ceremony out of that con!  XD never went back after the ceremony.

During the reception in the yard, I had planned the Father-of-the-Bride dance to be to the song "Holes in the Floor of Heaven", it was going to be followed by a minute of silence in memory of my mother, so I picked a hard hitter.
See, the lyrics fit my dad really neatly-- he met my mom around his high school graduation and after getting married, they moved back to the town they grew up in, but she passed away young.  The song goes on to say "my little girl is 23, I walk her down the aile, it's a shame her mom can't be here now to see her lovely smile" and then talks about walking out of the church into the rain, as though the mother was crying....  (I was 23)
Well, as we're dancing to this song, it starts to drizzle on us.  We had to hold off the moment of silence until everyone stopped crying at how perfectly everything lined up.  It was so incredibly beautiful and I cry every time I remember it.  After all, I hear the chorus when I recall it- 'cause there's holes in the floor of heaven, and her tears are pouring down, that's how you know she's watching, wishing she could be here now.  Sometimes when you're lonely, just remember she can see-- there's holes in the floor of heaven and she's watching over you and me
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also my aunt's wedding when I was maybe five? Six? I was one of the flower girls.  The only thing I remember is walking out if the reception hall to see a double rainbow.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best "wedding disaster" story happened to my brother. And I am pretty sure I posted it.in the previous thread.

My wife and I went to the wedding of a daughter of a friend of ours a few years ago. We were walking to the reception hall and the bridesmaids and groomsmen are trailing us. One of them said something, and I don't remember what it was, but I put on my faux accent and said "This is supposed to be a 'appy occasion. Let's not bicker and argue about 'ooo killed 'ooo." And the entire party laughed heartily, one of the girls said "that's awesome." And suddenly I had something in common with people young enough to be my children.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Didn't we just do this a few weeks ago?


Yeah.

But far be it from me to suggest eighteen other subjects every week.  :\

So....

Would you like to hear about my brother, the only male in our family, the only one who had a real Catholic wedding, high mass and everything, which supposedly involved him 50/50 and yet left every member of his family completely out of the wedding party?

Would you like to hear about the dear friend who didn't invite me to her wedding because it was so small, and yet insisted that I go with her to pick out her wedding dress as some sort of consolation prize?

Or would you rather hear about the time I told good friends, "All right, now take her somewhere and f*ck her!" at a wedding reception where they had just got married, after many years and a couple of children, only to turn around and see both sets of their parents staring at me?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've only been to three weddings. The first time I was eight, the second time I was 12, and the third time I was 23.

I was bored and uninterested at all three. Weddings are stupid. Just get married at the court hous. The bigger the fiasco for the party the more likely it is to end in a raging mess of a divorce.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
First time I got drunk as a kid.  It wasn't amazing, but it- advancing 20 years- became a bit of a habit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, anybody been to a wedding lately?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
MrsRT has two brothers, Brother A & Brother B about 18 months apart in age.  A is the older brother.

At B's wedding A was doing a very rambling speech about as he was the older brother he got to do 'x' first (walking), then 'y' first (potty training), then 'z' first (Cub Scouts), then 'a' first (driving), 'b' (dating), etc, etc, etc.  Finally he wound down & sat down.

Brother B stood up, looked directly at Brother A's wife (whom he had 'dated' for several months), said "Yeah, well..." and sat back down.

I've never seen anyone blush as hard before or since...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have only been to one wedding, back when I was in undergrad.  My non-Greek fraternity was also the college's rifle drill team, and we were invited to an alumni wedding about three hours away to do a saber arch.  So we showed up in uniform, sat in the back row of the church pews, quietly got up right before it ended to get in formation, did the saber arch thing, and then back into cars (still in uniform) and drove back the three hours because we were not invited to the reception.

The only good or interesting thing about it was that was the semester I decided to grow a mustache, and have always had hair on my upper lip since.  If I shaved off my mustache now after 12 years, my upper lip would be pale compared to the rest of my face.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
when i was a pale young school boy i had to attend a wedding reception. a co-worker of our mom got married. at the party there was an older fellow with a drunks red nose who started calling me Barney Fife. i knew who  Barney Fife was. i wasn't a Barney Fife just because i was a thin little kid. so i called him Rubber Nose.

well my brother heard this and burst out laughing so hard it brought parental attention to our area. my mom freaked out over the Rubber Nose comment and had to show everyone why her family nickname was Slap Happy Betty.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wife and I go to a friends wedding down in Ft Lauderdale (from N Fla), stay the night at the hotel where the wedding/reception is happening (no drunk driving, etc).

We're all mightily drunk, have absconded to the honeymoon suite for the "second reception" for all the younger folk and pot smokers, finally leave there at like 3am.

4am, passed out and the hangover starting, some part of the hotel catches fire.  Good lord that firealarm going off was farking insane.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I went to a work friend's wedding years ago and wasn't aware that he was close with the family of the owner of the company that we worked for. I met someone at the start of the reception and we hit it off immediately and hooked up that night and continued to do so for a while after, basically friend with benefits. A bit later I found out I was boning my bosses daughter. She thought it was absolutely hilarious when I found out. Luckily nothing bad came of it and we're still friends years later, minus the benefits.
 
