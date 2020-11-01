 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   There can only be one, eh   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing some sort of Larping Incel
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He gives incels a bad name.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's a man who was dressed medieval."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, with the passing of Ramirez yesterday, the Kurgan felt safe to make his move.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he's really sorry.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nothing we can do about swords", says the only country where this regularly happens.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "Nothing we can do about swords", says the only country where this regularly happens.


Yeah, but it was only two. Nobody cares those families when the count is that low.

/S
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Froman: I'm sure he's really sooory FTFM


Sooory. FTFM
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

twonky: I'm guessing some sort of Larping Incel


Maybe.  Or an Islamist.  It is New France.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If he's been planning for a year and a half at least the quarantine kept the potential victims off the street.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love that show, but they are all a bunch of dirty fighters.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

I love that show, but they are all a bunch of dirty fighters.


The only fair fight you can end up in if you are not a professional fighter up against another professional fighter in a professional fight is the one that you win because the other guy decided he was going to be a wimp and try to fight by the "rules".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When LARPing gets real.

If only he had stuck to summoning lightning bolts....
LARP Lightning Bolt
Youtube 66FAkLLDrZY
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: twonky: I'm guessing some sort of Larping Incel

Maybe.  Or an Islamist.  It is New France.


No.  It's not terrorism, just a mad man who had already already mentioned "in a medical setting" his wish to kill  people, according to La Presse.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll bet he didn't even sanitize that sword between victims.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Ow! That was my feelings!: Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

I love that show, but they are all a bunch of dirty fighters.

The only fair fight you can end up in if you are not a professional fighter up against another professional fighter in a professional fight is the one that you win because the other guy decided he was going to be a wimp and try to fight by the "rules".


I get that.  But they are suppose to be a bunch of good hearted good ol boys where you always do the right thing.  It seems out of character.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: When LARPing gets real.

If only he had stuck to summoning lightning bolts....
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/66FAkLLD​rZY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


what on earth are they doing?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until some asshole takes the cos-play too far.

/ Have you ever seen Ottawa on Canada Day? It's full of furries. Whole packs of furry wolves.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: LesserEvil: When LARPing gets real.

If only he had stuck to summoning lightning bolts....
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/66FAkLLD​rZY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

what on earth are they doing?


I blame this dark News Cycle. Between Trump Flu-45 and Covid-19, only the Loonies can break the local news barrier.

Mind you, that seems to be what Canada is for as far as American news organs are concerned.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
New nra ad "if only they had a gun"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: LesserEvil: When LARPing gets real.

If only he had stuck to summoning lightning bolts....
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/66FAkLLD​rZY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

what on earth are they doing?


Preserving their virginity.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Makes me glad I live in the good ol' USA, where people only want to turn the clock back 70 years, not 700.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So is this what happened to Sean Connery
 
gnosis301
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: ClavellBCMI: Ow! That was my feelings!: Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

I love that show, but they are all a bunch of dirty fighters.

The only fair fight you can end up in if you are not a professional fighter up against another professional fighter in a professional fight is the one that you win because the other guy decided he was going to be a wimp and try to fight by the "rules".

I get that.  But they are suppose to be a bunch of good hearted good ol boys where you always do the right thing.  It seems out of character.


... are they?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: ClavellBCMI: Ow! That was my feelings!: Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

I love that show, but they are all a bunch of dirty fighters.

The only fair fight you can end up in if you are not a professional fighter up against another professional fighter in a professional fight is the one that you win because the other guy decided he was going to be a wimp and try to fight by the "rules".

I get that.  But they are suppose to be a bunch of good hearted good ol boys where you always do the right thing.  It seems out of character.


No. They are Canadian.
 
