(Patch)   Spooky 100-year-old underground bowling alley haunts Hoboken   (patch.com) divider line
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Used by both Republicans and Democrats for political clubs? You can just imagine the corrupt deals that probably went on down there this being dirty Jersey.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HOBOKEN? Oooooohhhhh...I'm dyin' again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I miss Hoboken.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bowling ball... It's my wife!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I miss Hoboken.


Have you considered getting better artillery tables?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine has a workbench made from a piece of bowling alley like that.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's super-dense and heavy maple. The table is rock-solid and doesn't budge a millimeter when you're working sawing and planing pieces in its vice.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to tell you, 100 years really isn't that long ago, and I bet there are Farkers older than I am


jaytkay: A friend of mine has a workbench made from a piece of bowling alley like that.
[Fark user image 500x375]

It's super-dense and heavy maple. The table is rock-solid and doesn't budge a millimeter when you're working sawing and planing pieces in its vice.


Shortly after we got married, my mom moved to Apartment Land and got rid of her dining room furniture. We were happy to have it. Hard rock maple.  Kids, fallout shelters aren't more substantial. After a move or two, we decided .. maybe something a little less heavy. And we tried to sell it. Nobody anymore wants dining room furniture made from battleships. Hard rock maple really is the toughest guy in town.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...This is beyond cool.  One building back home in OH - the Broadway Building in Lorain - had a huge alley downstairs called the Broadway Lanes with a massive mural of the Gnomes bowling while Rip vanWinkle slept, a wonderful memory from kidhood.  Was turned into a ballroom in the early 90s, and the whole building is now condos.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I miss Hoboken.


Me too.  I lived there for two years right after law school.  Arrived in the fall of 2000, 25 years old and single, with my whole life ahead of me. I left two years later, having met the woman who is now my wife of almost 15 years, and the mother of both my kids.  In between I had many, many good times at various places on Washington St., or across the river in the City.  I had my car towed twice, slept on the platform at Chambers St. after missing the 3 AM Path once, and sat in stunned silence in Sinatra Park on the night of Sept. 11, 2001, watching the glowing cloud at ground zero.   Those two years were maybe the fullest, richest of my whole life.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's a short history of the site:

They put a parking lot on a piece of land
Where the supermarket used to stand
Before that they put up a bowling alley
On the site that used to be the local palais
That's where the big bands used to come and play
My sister went there on a Saturday


The Kinks - Come Dancing
Youtube xRUE0aAI5o8
 
xerge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ken must have been a pretty famous hobo that they named a whole city after him.
 
