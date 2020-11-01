 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Khan stated that he later realised the "genie" was actually just one of the men in disguise   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


KHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN!
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously? At what point do you just give up trying to hold the perpetrators accountable and instead just shame the dumbfarks who fall for their lame shenanigans? If they get this moron his money back, he's probably going to give it to some "hot babe" on the interwebs.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like it could have been a pretty funny episode:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The money confiscated from the con men should be donated to a fund to educate people not to fall for stupid and obvious crap
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Seriously? At what point do you just give up trying to hold the perpetrators accountable and instead just shame the dumbfarks who fall for their lame shenanigans? If they get this moron his money back, he's probably going to give it to some "hot babe" on the interwebs.


The man was a doctor... let that sink in for a few minutes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

revenge is a dish best served cold. you know the rest.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you ever get sick in India, forget it man. You're gone.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

keldaria: Jesus McSordid: Seriously? At what point do you just give up trying to hold the perpetrators accountable and instead just shame the dumbfarks who fall for their lame shenanigans? If they get this moron his money back, he's probably going to give it to some "hot babe" on the interwebs.

The man was a doctor... let that sink in for a few minutes.


Ben Carson has proven to me that being a doctor doesn't make you smart

It just means you're a doctor.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle
Youtube kIDWgqDBNXA
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fta: "Khan said he later realised the "genie" was actually just one of the men in disguise."

How much farking later?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Seriously? At what point do you just give up trying to hold the perpetrators accountable and instead just shame the dumbfarks who fall for their lame shenanigans? If they get this moron his money back, he's probably going to give it to some "hot babe" on the interwebs.


Dumb??
This guy was a doctor.

/my grandfather to the ambassador seated next to him who had been asking my grandfather about his thoughts/theories on education: "Why do you say we learn?"
//ambassador:"To evolve"
///grandfather:"and how do you see that working?"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This didn't even require critical thinking.  Just regular old generic thinking would have steered him clear.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
India is so messed up, man.


Vishwa Bandhu Gupta Explains Cloud computing [funny] English subtitles
Youtube ApQlMm39xr0


"Today the entire technical system, Google, is cloud based... But there is no study on what happens in a storm... cloud formatting will go wrong, a UID card will have mistakes in the rain... some poor man's UID will go wrong... and he will be arrested..."

Vishwa Bandhu Gupta also thinks that information stored in mobile phones leaches into the phone's battery and stays there even if the SIM is destroyed. Whatever you say hangs in the air around you for an hour, and can be sucked into recording machines and played back.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/t​e​ch-news/Cloud-computing-is-unreliable-​in-a-storm-Former-I-T-commissioner/art​icleshow/9834345.cms
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle]


Funny story, that song was written by this gentleman
assets.mubicdn.netView Full Size
 
buckybear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: If you ever get sick in India, forget it man. You're gone.


Been there, done that.  Spent three months in Kolkata years ago.  Worked at a school for street kids.   I got a case of the squirts that made me lose 40 pounds.  I ended up taking a course of antibiotics I walked into a pharmacy and bought over the counter.  It cleared it up pretty quickly.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doctor? Really? I was not aware there was a Doctorate in Dumbass available.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Two men who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an "Aladdin's lamp" for more than £70,000..."

Indian doctors of Fark... how much for a certificate?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: Fta: "Khan said he later realised the "genie" was actually just one of the men in disguise."


That's Dr. Khan.

He didn't send eighty bucks and a self-addressed return envelope to The Cayman Islands only to be called "Khan".
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: LewDux: [YouTube video: Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle]

Funny story, that song was written by this gentleman
[assets.mubicdn.net image 207x269]


Anne Frank's dad?  Really?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: LewDux: [YouTube video: Christina Aguilera - Genie In A Bottle]

Funny story, that song was written by this gentleman
[assets.mubicdn.net image 207x269]


Funny story, that song was written by "David Frank and Steve Kipner.[10] They began working together, and later collaborated with writer Pamelia Sheyne" "When presenting the track to Sheyne, she performed the lyrics "If you want to be with me", which Frank liked.[10] The three writers continued adding lyrics to a "really fast" writing session"
 
