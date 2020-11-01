 Skip to content
Canadian tow truck mafiosa. Serious business
    Strange  
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark aren't the Canadian police on this? It shouldn't be a lawyer's job to investigate a criminal organization.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Why the fark aren't the Canadian police on this? It shouldn't be a lawyer's job to investigate a criminal organization.

They carried out a series of raids this past spring, which netted dozens of high-powered weapons and led to the arrests of 35 people who face almost 500 charges, including the attempted murder of Carr.


Sounds like they did get involved
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: johnphantom: Why the fark aren't the Canadian police on this? It shouldn't be a lawyer's job to investigate a criminal organization.

They carried out a series of raids this past spring, which netted dozens of high-powered weapons and led to the arrests of 35 people who face almost 500 charges, including the attempted murder of Carr.

Sounds like they did get involved


Here was their lead investigator:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not your average "Bob and Doug" Canadians, subby. The Costa Nostra and Calabrian outfits have serious pull in the GTA area. A tow truck racket seems right up their alley.

Similar thing took place many, many moons ago with paving roads and contract work (probably still does, I'm a bit disconnected).
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plastic siding on a brick house.

SMH
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the junior techs at work was driving one of our unmarked vans last winter and went off the road and hit the rail after skidding on black ice. He was pressured into getting a tow by one of these lowlifes, they wanted $900 for what was a little over 2km tow. As soon as he found out it was a government vehicle he took off without payment.


Tow truck turf wars
Youtube NNCxbBwub3g
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was once tempted to ask a Toronto tow truck driver to stop idling his diesel all day beside my workplace.  I wonder what would've happened if I had.

I bet he would've apologized and politely turned off his truck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anybody here remember the Bocchiccio Family?

Garbagemen who you definitely did not want to screw around with.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Why the fark aren't the Canadian police on this? It shouldn't be a lawyer's job to investigate a criminal organization.


My exact thought as I finished reading the article.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Neil Young needs to write a song about this
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean....the insurance companies would have records of these inflated bills with the name and address of the shop responsible. Deny any insurance claims from those shops?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: johnphantom: Why the fark aren't the Canadian police on this? It shouldn't be a lawyer's job to investigate a criminal organization.

They carried out a series of raids this past spring, which netted dozens of high-powered weapons and led to the arrests of 35 people who face almost 500 charges, including the attempted murder of Carr.

Sounds like they did get involved


Yeah, after she got bombed and shot at. Fine police work there, Lou.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If the RCMP aren't on this undercover right now they are as bent as these locals.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A crooked tow truck driver? I didn't know it was possible.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blodyholy: These are not your average "Bob and Doug" Canadians, subby. The Costa Nostra and Calabrian outfits have serious pull in the GTA area. A tow truck racket seems right up their alley.

Similar thing took place many, many moons ago with paving roads and contract work (probably still does, I'm a bit disconnected).


There's not a city in America without a tow truck racket.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: blodyholy: These are not your average "Bob and Doug" Canadians, subby. The Costa Nostra and Calabrian outfits have serious pull in the GTA area. A tow truck racket seems right up their alley.

Similar thing took place many, many moons ago with paving roads and contract work (probably still does, I'm a bit disconnected).

There's not a city in America without a tow truck racket.


Agreed. A local one here where I live in the midwest is on the *ONLY* one contracted by the local PD/Highway Patrol/DOT to tow w/in the county. Any sort of impound, accident or otherwise is an immediate $250 to get your car out of their yard, not including towing fees.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MBooda: Anybody here remember the Bocchiccio Family?

Garbagemen who you definitely did not want to screw around with.


linky says they were into racketeering, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, fencing, loan sharking, murder and bribery. tell us more please. i love a good story with morning coffee.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
JFC.....is that a Sten submachine gun in the photo?

Talk about going old school
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He sleeps with the fishes, eh?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mafiosa- one female mobster
Mafiosi- two or more mobsters
Do you even Italian?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The Red Zone: johnphantom: Why the fark aren't the Canadian police on this? It shouldn't be a lawyer's job to investigate a criminal organization.

They carried out a series of raids this past spring, which netted dozens of high-powered weapons and led to the arrests of 35 people who face almost 500 charges, including the attempted murder of Carr.

Sounds like they did get involved

Yeah, after she got bombed and shot at. Fine police work there, Lou.


She was hired by an insurance company to investigate fraudulent claims and got targeted as a result.  Given that several months later the racket was broken up I'd say the police were already involved but couldn't risk exposing Uncle Charlie.
 
