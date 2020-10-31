 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 809: "Blast from the Past".
89 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2020 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Blast from the Past

Description: Show us things that are 25 or more years old. Note: No people

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Most of these are over 25 years old. This shot looked better than what I originally did.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not technically a first printing, as it's a book club edition, but it was still printed in the 70s.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This pup was my Grandparent's farm dog named Duke. The farm was in Cochranton, PA.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


This was my parent's home in New Castle, PA from back in the 1980's. Sadly, that big beautiful Maple tree was cut down two years ago.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Dad's Pentax K-1000, bought in 1983/84
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Grandfather's hand drill, it still works (but I don't use it)
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
These were the steps to the Manzanar Internment Camp hospital. The government, it it's shame, bulldozed most of the site after WWII ended, but it's still worth the stop if you're even on US395

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
"Two Minutes"

The Oklahoma City Bombing was 25 years ago, this past April.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All those palm trees. Ventura, CA
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
This tree in back of my house.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ukrainian film, expired 1984
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bicentennial half dollar, reverse
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Olympus OM-2, released in 1975
 
Fiction Fan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Confederate Cemetery. Central-Southern Georgia, USA. Circa originating 1840s.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't even remember the make of this obsolete projector. Still have all my old slides but they've been scanned.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

pxlboy: [Fark user image 850x566]
Most of these are over 25 years old. This shot looked better than what I originally did.


If you've got those, you need one of these (sorta surprised one hasn't shown up yet).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tulum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tulum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tulum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My '61 Falcons dash
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Colt .45 SAA. This one was made in 1900.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Robert Indiana's original LOVE sculpture from 1970. Now located at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Detail of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument (Indianapolis, IN), dedicated May 1902.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
This Pieta has been on display at my church since before I was born (and I'm wellll over 25 years old).
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Birthing Panel, Moab Ut.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fish Fossil, Leadville CO.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dinosaur Fossil. Fruita CO.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad's slides. Vietnam 1967. He is the one getting gas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The moon is at least 6000 years old.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not the person, but the theater.  Built in 1947 and originally called the Culver Theater before being renamed in the actor's honor.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SW Wyoming ranch house my grandpa built
 
RagnarD
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SW Wyoming workshop my grandpa built
 
RagnarD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just some random combine in Montana
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(1/3)

Petroglyphs in Arizona

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
(2/3)

Classic at the Peteresen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(3/3)

Another Classic at the Petersen Auto Museum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
99 year old sorority pin
Fark user imageView Full Size

Old Sorority Pin by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
~390 million year old crinoid fossils
Fark user imageView Full Size

Devonian Era Crinoid Fossils by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
