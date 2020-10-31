 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   One fun tradition at universities that have been through plagues before, they get to reuse the plague bells   (twitter.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2020 at 5:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
appropriate
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Plague bells"...

This f*ckin' year, I swear...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like something weird Al would do to parody acdc.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, bells.
I guess I'll have the Lebanese cuisine then.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Oh, bells.
I guess I'll have the Lebanese cuisine then.


Fil Fil Mahshi?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Plague Bells sometimes come with their own Plague Cart.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Bring Out Your Dead
Youtube QcbR1J_4ICg
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Plague bells? Hmmm, most appropriate, yes-yes. Must infect man-things to make easier to take the elf-vortex!
 
PyroStock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PyroStock: Plague Bells sometimes come with their own Plague Cart.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QcbR1J_4​ICg]


As for why I capitalized those letters, I have no comment at this time.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Resident Muslim: Oh, bells.
I guess I'll have the Lebanese cuisine then.

Fil Fil Mahshi?

[Fark user image image 427x640]


Just went to recipes.com. thank you!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.