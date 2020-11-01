 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDSU New Orleans)   Yet aηother hurricaηe formiηg iη the Carribeaη, weirdly ηot aimiηg for Louisiaηa   (wdsu.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2020 at 12:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I see what you did there, Subby.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eta?!?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And don't forget about Super Typhoon Goni slamming the Philippines right now.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ceti Alpha V?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dreamless: I see what you did there, Subby.



Well I don't, but that might be because the 3 Heineken's I've had tonight.

/thank the lord for spellchecker to detect my drunk like typing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Dreamless: I see what you did there, Subby.


Well I don't, but that might be because the 3 Heineken's I've had tonight.

/thank the lord for spellchecker to detect my drunk like typing.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eta
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm near Progreso Mexico. I can't take anymore. stop it
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dreamless: I see what you did there, Subby.


It's Greek to me.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yet....
 
sforce
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Although the obviously low accuracy 10 day forecast European model does show it coming back out into the Caribbean and heading to Cuba then stalling over it.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.