(The Hill)   Sick or Treat   (thehill.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait for one of those partygoers to tell me that COVID-19 is real and we should practice social distancing.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things. Because too many of us were raised on advertising and truly believe that we deserve everything we want this second.
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Call me when there's 309 citations.  No less.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: This is why we can't have nice things. Because too many of us were raised on advertising and truly believe that we deserve everything we want this second.


Taylor Swift - This is why we can't have nice things (Reputation Tour)
Youtube 4eN-RFt4tIY
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses."

Sounds like something that would have been shutdown even if COVID-19 wasn't a thing.
 
