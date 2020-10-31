 Skip to content
(CBC)   Doctors: Quit picking your nose before using the PIN pad   (cbc.ca) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically, any time you pick your nose it's before using the PIN number pad.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it still okay to fondle my balls?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Is it still okay to fondle my balls?


Yes, but not before using them on the pin pad.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as scratching at my hemorrhoids between hand washing is still okay that's all good with me.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those wondering what the next thing the Republicans would needlessly politicize to the detriment of society, be thankful it wasn't wiping after you shiat.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a trifle, but still amazing that both Walmart and Kroger are still refusing NFC (Apple/Android Pay) in the bloody year 2020.  Because they think it's 2003 and QR codes on screens are going to catch on any day now.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wouldn't picking your nose after you use the PIN pad be worse? You don't know if one of the last 50 people to use it had teh Covid-19.
 
TheReject
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I will pick before, during, and after. It's best when you make and maintain eye contact with the checkout girl and you're knuckles deep in the booger chute
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suppose that using a white handkerchief when I clean my nose signifies that I've "surrendered" to the Covid Cartel.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I should note that I broke my nose-picking habit by always keeping my finger in my ass.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheReject: I will pick before, during, and after. It's best when you make and maintain eye contact with the checkout girl and you're knuckles deep in the booger chute


bing.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: It's a trifle, but still amazing that both Walmart and Kroger are still refusing NFC (Apple/Android Pay) in the bloody year 2020.  Because they think it's 2003 and QR codes on screens are going to catch on any day now.


And they and Home Depot are still refusing to do tap technology for credit cards.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tis but a scratch.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
better than having to pull the pin out of your ass
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pickin' My Nose / Parody of Randy Travis
Youtube pQZolOcnZHQ
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this supposed to be some epiphany?
People go shopping.  All of those people choose vastly different items which statistically weren't touched by other shoppers.  The one commonality is the pin pad when it's time to pay up; the sole source of how people that had no interaction with each other are now interlinked.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fine. I'll stop picking my nose before entering my PIN Number into the ATM Machine. I could care less...  a lot.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatshisname: TheSubjunctive: It's a trifle, but still amazing that both Walmart and Kroger are still refusing NFC (Apple/Android Pay) in the bloody year 2020.  Because they think it's 2003 and QR codes on screens are going to catch on any day now.

And they and Home Depot are still refusing to do tap technology for credit cards.


Same technology, same standard (NFC).  We're in 2020.  A taco truck near me has a "tapea su celular aqui' NFC sensor (with little hand-drawn Apple, Android and NFC 'lines') taped to the front of the counter.  But those three companies can't figure it out?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dammit... I farked up, "alot".
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: As long as scratching at my hemorrhoids between hand washing is still okay that's all good with me.


When I was first diagnosed with diabetes, I would get itches that just could not be relieved.  The doctor said it was dry skin caused by high blood sugar.  Seriously, I would come home from work, strip down, lay on the bed with feet in the air, and scratch and scratch and scratch.  The relief was almost ecstatic, but if I stopped, the itching would return.  I probably still had taint under my nails the next day, even after washing hands, doing dishes, and showering in the morning.

I said to him, "Then, explain why my taint itches the worst?  I can spend 20 minutes scratching it and it still itches."

Doctors are hard to fluster.  Especially Dr. Williams, not just a practicing internist but a professor and a resident at a local university hospital.  I loved him because he was happy to explain anything to the depth of my understanding, which sometimes took a lot.  Most doctors don't have that kind of patience.

He didn't miss a beat, "Probably worse dryness there because your soap is too harsh and you don't rinse it well enough.  Try switching to a gentler soap and rinsing better.  And lower your H1C."

Damn if he wasn't right.  Cleared that right up.

But I left a lot of taint on keyboards and PIN pads that summer.

/jfc that was over 20 years ago
//am old
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Naido:
How dare you poke fun at my lord and savior Randy Travis!
/jk that was great.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A1C.  Derp.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eww. Gross. I have no idea who has been touching the PIN pad, so you better believe that there is no way I am going to be using the PIN pad before I pick my nose.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: I should note that I broke my nose-picking habit by always keeping my finger in my ass.


Taking the scenic route?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: whatshisname: TheSubjunctive: It's a trifle, but still amazing that both Walmart and Kroger are still refusing NFC (Apple/Android Pay) in the bloody year 2020.  Because they think it's 2003 and QR codes on screens are going to catch on any day now.

And they and Home Depot are still refusing to do tap technology for credit cards.

Same technology, same standard (NFC).  We're in 2020.  A taco truck near me has a "tapea su celular aqui' NFC sensor (with little hand-drawn Apple, Android and NFC 'lines') taped to the front of the counter.  But those three companies can't figure it out?


I thought the US hadn't rolled out a lot of the technology that other shiathole countries have been using for years, because they are very conservative about what forms money should take.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never used or had a public PIN so no problem
 
