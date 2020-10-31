 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   A special Halloween Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT) with the 5th annual playing of the October 30, 1938 broadcast of The War of the Worlds. No it's not Marvin the Martian with his Iludium PU-36 Explosive Space Modulator   (tunein.com) divider line
6
    More: Live  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it might be a Q 36 space modulator?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Q!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure, why not? I'm in on a different format.  It's been a while.
5pm WDT is just a tad early for us.

Youtube link here.

Have dinner and a few drinks, maybe something else. Open up all the window and pretend to be cold so we can use a blankey .
Put the red light sconces on low and we can be afeared.

Hold me. I don't want to die alone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh poop. During the Bucks - Penn St game. Poop.

/have loved radio adventures since I was a wee lad listening to them on transistor radio at night.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And we're OFF
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.