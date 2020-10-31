 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The Tickle-Me-Elmo of Halloween: Tales of the 12' skeleton, including the person who has TEN of them   (washingtonpost.com)
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Home Depot closest to us, told me that the sold 3 in the 1st hour they went up for sale and sold out of them in less than 2 days.  They're kind of cool.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

growinthings: The Home Depot closest to us, told me that the sold 3 in the 1st hour they went up for sale and sold out of them in less than 2 days.  They're kind of cool.


There's a house where the owners pose they daily in a variety of situations. They're brilliant.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My dad has few regrets. He told me last week one of them was not buying one of these when he saw it at Home Depot once they first showed up.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me I'm the only one who read that as 12 inches instead and came in to say that there's no bone in that part of the anatomy?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next difficulty, equally proportioned stripper pole
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

growinthings: The Home Depot closest to us, told me that the sold 3 in the 1st hour they went up for sale and sold out of them in less than 2 days.  They're kind of cool.


They remind me of Everquest.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here I was hoping for Harry Potter's vibrating sex toy broomstick.

https://methodshop.com/harry-potter-b​r​oomstick/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My BIL's neighbor has one of those along with like a dozen regular sized ones. I'm assuming they have a storage unit.
 
Iggie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lay the big one down on the ground, and have it giving birth to a normal sized one.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bah, That's so environmentally unsound.

This year, I put up organic, locally sourced skeletons!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, I've mounted bigger.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Bah, That's so environmentally unsound.

This year, I put up organic, locally sourced skeletons!


Speaking of which, I haven't seen your family around lately.  How are they?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
