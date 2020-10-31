 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   They say lotteries are a tax on people who can't do math. This winner couldn't even count how many zeros there were in his prize amount   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lump sum would describe your mother having sex with me
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $37.50 in trump tax dollars.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  In his defense, sometimes those scratch offs are hard to figure out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are few things that piss me off about lotteries
1.That the proceeds above administrative costs goes to public education...that's a baldfaced lie. They chip in a penny
2. The people who buy a ticket and scratch it off on the counter and then ask to buy another while the customer line gets longer
 
Ladyofthenorth
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

berylman: These are few things that piss me off about lotteries
1.That the proceeds above administrative costs goes to public education...that's a baldfaced lie. They chip in a penny
2. The people who buy a ticket and scratch it off on the counter and then ask to buy another while the customer line gets longer


You and me both JFC just get your ticket go out to your car and do your thing, don't stand there for 15 min and say "oh i'll have one of these next, and i'll just stand here and scratch them while the rest of the world waits for me"
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've changed my view on the lottery.  It's not a math tax.  It's a hope tax.  For a lot of us the system promises that hard work and smart work will, at best, let us stay where we are.  The dream of a good life, of a rich and pleasant future is one that only comes true with blind, impossible luck.  And to fuel that dream you buy a ticket that lets you have a concrete number and a specific hope (even though the dream will never come true).
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i agree with thebigjerk. for $1 you can have a lot of imaginary fun, the stupid house you'll buy and the cars to go along with it.

i'll have Banana Splits costumes made, get some of those 6 wheel buggies and find a defunct Cartmann amusement park to ride around in. music blasting. stoned.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
florida math
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ladyofthenorth: berylman: These are few things that piss me off about lotteries
1.That the proceeds above administrative costs goes to public education...that's a baldfaced lie. They chip in a penny
2. The people who buy a ticket and scratch it off on the counter and then ask to buy another while the customer line gets longer

You and me both JFC just get your ticket go out to your car and do your thing, don't stand there for 15 min and say "oh i'll have one of these next, and i'll just stand here and scratch them while the rest of the world waits for me"


LOL. The store could hire more cashiers. But they don't care about you having to wait.
So why should anyone else?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i agree with thebigjerk. for $1 you can have a lot of imaginary fun, the stupid house you'll buy and the cars to go along with it.

i'll have Banana Splits costumes made, get some of those 6 wheel buggies and find a defunct Cartmann amusement park to ride around in. music blasting. stoned.


I'd start a foundation to sell realDolls on a sliding scale.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wingfield chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

Thats a lot of meth.
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: I've changed my view on the lottery.  It's not a math tax.  It's a hope tax.  For a lot of us the system promises that hard work and smart work will, at best, let us stay where we are.  The dream of a good life, of a rich and pleasant future is one that only comes true with blind, impossible luck.  And to fuel that dream you buy a ticket that lets you have a concrete number and a specific hope (even though the dream will never come true).


I blow a 20$ every few weeks on the "cash for life" lottery in indiana. its definitely a hope tax, even though I have a job that probably puts me in the upper 5% of earners.  I know its a dumb waste of money, but I like to imagine that I'll win and never have to deal with healthcare leadership ever again.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll give him $1000 for it.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey $1 is pretty cheap for a daydream.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i agree with thebigjerk. for $1 you can have a lot of imaginary fun, the stupid house you'll buy and the cars to go along with it.

i'll have Banana Splits costumes made, get some of those 6 wheel buggies and find a defunct Cartmann amusement park to ride around in. music blasting. stoned.


Thirded. It's a form of entertainment.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ladyofthenorth: berylman: These are few things that piss me off about lotteries
1.That the proceeds above administrative costs goes to public education...that's a baldfaced lie. They chip in a penny
2. The people who buy a ticket and scratch it off on the counter and then ask to buy another while the customer line gets longer

You and me both JFC just get your ticket go out to your car and do your thing, don't stand there for 15 min and say "oh i'll have one of these next, and i'll just stand here and scratch them while the rest of the world waits for me"


THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS

One of these jackasses made me late for work today. I was third in line when the #2 guy went off on him. They ended up in a screaming argument while I shoved past and paid for my stuff.

That gas station even has a little stand off to one side specifically for scratching your tickets, but this asshat was just scratching and buying right at the counter.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife won $500 on a $1 scratch off last night so I'm getting a kick, etc.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.