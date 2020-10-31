 Skip to content
(Blog Toronto)   Police seize $150 million of illegal weed. And three kangaroos that were guarding it   (blogto.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's right, kangaroos and freaking zebras.

Pretty sure the kangaroos were freaking too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I calculate about $80 million of finished product at $10 a gram.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's assuming you get 400 grams per plant
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feh, that's not even miniature giraffe money. Bunch of amateurs
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playtime's over...
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hippos are where it's at. Ask Pablo

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shoulda paid for the guard emus
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But were there drop bears?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Which one is the leader? You know... your captain?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drug dealers at that level having exotic animals around as pets. Whoulda thunk it?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I calculate about $80 million of finished product at $10 a gram.


Going by their math I got $37,594 per pound. If I could legally buy a pound in WA it's only about $2000 per pound. Granted that wasn't all bud but it's pretty outrageous cop math.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I can't get my hands on $50 of legal weed.
 
crinz83
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i'm guessing there were no kangaroos or zebras there, but some very, very good weed
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't mess with Kangaroos. An adult red male can grow to 5 ft 9 in tall, weigh 200 pounds, leap 30 ft in a single hop and kick you to death
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow cop math amirite? I thought wholesale weed prices pretty much tanked? Is there even $150 million worth of weed in north america??? -if- you had that much weed and tried to sell even part of it all at once you'd be in a reverse auction situation pretty farking quick I suspect
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now THAT is some fine ass cop math, Lou.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: cretinbob: I calculate about $80 million of finished product at $10 a gram.

Going by their math I got $37,594 per pound. If I could legally buy a pound in WA it's only about $2000 per pound. Granted that wasn't all bud but it's pretty outrageous cop math.


This is Canadian dollars we are talking about, not US dollars. And they are also taking into account the un-harvested plants.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?


Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So.  They were booked on possession of two kangaroos?

/cop zoology
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?

Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google


Is it in the 40 watt range? I may know a guy who's interested.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?

Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google


"Conducted energy weapon" means there are conductors.  Wires.

It's a tazer.

/or a plasma beam weapon using a laser-ionized conduction channel
//but those are usually support weapons
///at this tech level
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?

Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google


ArcFlash Labs.

They only want a grand for a man portable gauss rifle. That's actually pretty reasonable in the gun world.

https://arcflashlabs.com/_accelerat​ors​/fully-assembled-guns/#
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

crinz83: i'm guessing there were no kangaroos or zebras there, but some very, very good weed


Yeah, looks like it might be good for stuffing pillows or feeding livestock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Meanwhile, I can't get my hands on $50 of legal weed.


I went to the dispensary today, $120 for 4 Laffy Taffy edibles and a half ounce (4 - 1/8 ounce, after about an 1/8 I want a new strain).  I did medical MJ in AZ years ago, but now in OR, I no longer fiddle faddle with doctors.

/cookies are $6
//Laffy Taffy had been $12, but now they are $7
///the future is now - Biden 2020
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I calculate about $80 million of finished product at $10 a gram.


Who the f@#k is paying $10 a gram???
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thosw: iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?

Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google

Is it in the 40 watt range? I may know a guy who's interested.


Their website says that the rifle is 1500w and the pistol is 100w.

/ I know that THAT was a Terminator joke, but their website is no joke
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's assuming you get 400 grams per plant


They have to be pulling 2-3000 grams a plant easy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?

Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google

"Conducted energy weapon" means there are conductors.  Wires.

It's a tazer.

/or a plasma beam weapon using a laser-ionized conduction channel
//but those are usually support weapons
///at this tech level


4000° LIGHTSABER TEST (CUTS ANYTHING!)
Youtube ey_EjSzKFWQ


Could be a real life lightsaber. If I was a drug kingpin, that's where my money would go. Lightsaber.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PerryWinnwet: Shoulda paid for the guard emu

This, emus are much scarier
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I once watched an old Mexican dude lasso an ostrich, but I will pay cash to watch cop seize a kangaroo
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kangaroos, with weed? Geez, the kids are really getting hopped up these days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: iheartscotch: Weatherkiss: Seven firearms, two crossbows and a "conducted energy weapon" were also located, along with the aforementioned kangaroos and freaking zebras.

So, freakin' laser beams too?

Probably a gauss rifle. There's a company in California that makes them. I wish I remembered their name...

/ off to google

ArcFlash Labs.

They only want a grand for a man portable gauss rifle. That's actually pretty reasonable in the gun world.

/ https://arcflashlabs.com/_accelerato​rs/fully-assembled-guns/#


Nice.  Not only could you throw slugs with that kinda stuff, but EMPs.

And they're local.

I've had many, many evil scientist fantasies based around directed EMP projectors...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No mate, no kangaroo, tis a giant mouse.

Is this shiat good or what? How much you want to buy?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
draa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: cretinbob: I calculate about $80 million of finished product at $10 a gram.

Who the f@#k is paying $10 a gram???


That's been the going rate lately in NE Florida for black market weed. It's more mids than top end stuff though, but it's decent enough during a shortage.

It wasn't that long ago that all the medical weed in the area had been bought out. Even with a second dispensary there just wasn't any legal smoke to be found. You could get edibles but the pandemic made the plant hard to find locally so the price is higher than normal (for the area) across the board.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: [Fark user image 540x1040]


Wow, a great example of both bad trigger discipline and bad muzzle discipline all in one pic.
 
